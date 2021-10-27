5 WWE finishers that have been known by more than one name

WWE superstars try to find flashy and remarkable finishers to end their matches with, one the audience would accept as a believable threat. Certain finishers have become widely popular amongst the audience, including the likes of Stone Cold Stunner, RKO, and Spear.

However, uninteresting finishers exist and they create a negligible impact on the audience. Cesaro's Neutralizer pales in the presence of Cesaro Swing and UFO. Naomi's Rear View has suffered its share of criticism over the years.

There can only be a finite number of finishers in existence. Thus, a popular move is often used by multiple professional wrestlers. In some cases, the original name is retained. But most WWE superstars create unique names that form a connection to their gimmicks at that point.

Sasori-gatame, invented by Riki Choshu, was brought to the US by two legendary wrestlers. The same move was called Scorpion Deathlock by Sting and Sharpshooter by Bret Hart. Here is a list of five such instances concerning current WWE superstars.

#5 Styles Clash (former WWE Champion AJ Styles) / Faith Breaker (former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool)

Styles Clash is a move associated with current WWE superstar AJ Styles, who has used it for the majority of his career. It also has an unfortunate reputation as a dangerous move.

Michelle McCool started using the same move during her WWE career. As the finisher of the first WWE Divas Champion, it was called Faith Breaker. When she first started using the maneuver, she suffered some heat from fans and TNA wrestlers alike for copying the finisher of a worldwide star of professional wrestling.

The similarity between the moves was used as part of the storyline between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, where the latter tried to get into the skin of his legendary opponent by insulting his wife, McCool.

