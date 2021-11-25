5 WWE Hall of Famers that were attacked by fans

WWE is coming off the heels of Survivor Series 2021 weekend at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. But fans weren't concerned about the aftermath of the event. Instead, they were talking about a shocking incident on Monday Night Raw when a 24-year old fan rushed and tackled Seth Rollins to the ground.

Referees and security assisted in removing the young man, Elisah Spencer, from Rollins and out of the building. He was turned over to the NYPD and will have his court date next month.

Seth Rollins comments on being attacked by a 'fan'

With this new incident fresh in everyone's minds, it seems like an ideal time to look back at other infamous times fans got into the action throughout wrestling history. In this article, let's look back at five WWE Hall of Famers who were attacked by fans.

5) WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage beats up a fan with Hulk Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

Macho Man beat the shit out of a fan to end Halloween Havoc 1997.

Macho Man Randy Savage entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, four years after his passing. He was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and a former two-time WWE Champion. Savage had an era-defining feud and tag team with Hulk Hogan while also headlining two WrestleMania events. It should have been clear to all fans that he is not one to mess with.

At WCW Halloween Havoc 1997, Macho Man Randy Savage defeated his arch-rival Diamond Dallas Page in a Las Vegas Sudden Death Match. Macho Man then entered into the Steel Cage Match with Hollywood Hogan vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper. However, a fan somehow got inside the cage.

Randy Savage and Hollywood Hogan double-teamed the fan and pummelled him until officials and security intervened. This was seen on camera during the pay-per-view telecast. It is rare to see two WWE Hall of Famers dealing with an unruly fan, so it belongs on this list.

