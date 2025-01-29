5 WWE legends who would be better Hall of Fame headliners than Triple H

WWE veteran Triple H is rumored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker reportedly made the announcement during a Town Hall meeting for employees earlier today.

The Game has accomplished a lot in the wrestling business and is certainly worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. However, several other big names deserve to be honored as well.

Listed below are five better headliners for this year's Hall of Fame than Triple H.

#5. Batista should finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Batista was originally announced to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans. The Animal was not part of the ceremony the following year as he had commitments in Hollywood.

The veteran competed in his last match at WrestleMania 35 and lost to Triple H in a No Holds Barred bout. Batista is long overdue to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and would have made sense as the headliner this year.

#4. The Rock could have been the headliner this year

The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025. The Final Boss cut a babyface promo and shared a heartfelt moment with Cody Rhodes. Rey Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Fame as an active performer at WrestleMania 39, and The Brahma Bull could have done the same.

It has been rumored that The Rock will not be in action at The Show of Shows this year. If that turns out to be true, a Hall of Fame induction would at least allow fans to see The People's Champion during WrestleMania weekend in April.

#3. Mickie James deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

Mickie James has not competed in a WWE match since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022. The legend currently works in a backstage capacity for Ohio Valley Wrestling and will be a member of the cast for the upcoming WWE LFG series on A&E Network premiering next month.

The former champion shared a potential return tease today on social media. James has a resume worthy of a Hall of Fame induction, and it would have been great to see her honored this year.

#2. John Cena could have been inducted during his final year in the ring

John Cena announced that he would be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of the year during a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2024. The Cenation Leader is set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night in the hopes of earning a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

It would be fitting for Cena to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during his final year as a WWE Superstar. Triple H will be around the company for a long time. It would have been an epic moment for fans to see The Franchise Player inducted into the Hall of Fame and compete in his final WrestleMania match on the same weekend.

#1. Bray Wyatt should have been the headliner this year

Bray Wyatt was an incredibly unique performer with a dedicated fanbase. Unfortunately, the popular star tragically passed away in August 2023 due to a heart attack at only 36 years old.

The Eater of Worlds will likely be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future, but the promotion could have honored him this year as the headliner. Wyatt's tragic passing has been difficult for many of his fans, and his induction into the Hall of Fame could have been an emotional moment.

