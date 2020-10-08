5 WWE Legends Chris Jericho never wrestled 

Whether in WCW, WWE, or AEW, Chris Jericho has wrestled some big names in his time. Stars like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ricky Steamboat, and even Arn Anderson can count themselves as opponents of Jericho.

Chris Jericho will celebrate his 30 years in the business on AEW Dynamite

30 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Next week we celebrate 30 years of Jericho on Dynamite.

RT with your favorite AEW @IAmJericho memory.



WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c

Limited tickets available at

Chris Jericho has done it all. Since starting his career all those years ago with Lance Storm, it's fantastic that he's still performing at a high level. In AEW, his promos are massively entertaining; his in-ring skills have slowed but he finds ways around it to seemingly work with anyone.

But for such a fantastic career, there were some people Jericho didn't wrestle. Keep in mind; he has been in the ring with some legendary wrestlers, Hall of Famers, and practically every big name that fans can think of. However, some big names evaded him.

These are men that were in action around the same time as him, but things didn't work out for one reason or another. Sometimes it was because they weren't in the same company, or because he wasn't "elite" enough to wrestle them at that point.

Here are five WWE Legends that Chris Jericho never wrestled.

#5 Bret Hart never faced Chris Jericho

Jericho was there but he missed him (Pic Source: WWE)

Chris Jericho was still in WCW when Bret Hart arrived in 1997. Hot off the controversy surrounding his WWE departure, people thought Bret would do great things in the company. Sadly, for a variety of reasons, things didn't pan out that way in WCW.

Bret Hart became an on-and-off associate of Hulk Hogan and the nWo. His feuds didn't have the same fire that they had in WWE and were unmemorable. He did have a couple of memorable moments with Bill Goldberg, but they were few and far between.

It's interesting to imagine if Chris Jericho ever got the chance to go one-on-one with The Hitman. Jericho has said that he trained in the Hart Dungeon with the likes of Stu Hart. Although technically, it's said that he trained in the Hart Brothers training camp alongside Lance Storm. Nonetheless, there was history there.

1990: Hart Brothers Pro Wrestling Camp, training, first promo picture, first Title win (CWC Heavyweight Champion) #Storm30 pic.twitter.com/m2WgMLt8IJ — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) October 1, 2020

How great would it have been to see the Ayatollah of Rock-N-Rolla take on The Excellence of Execution? Indeed, it would have been one of the in-ring classics that few wrestlers could only dream of.