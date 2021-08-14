5 WWE legends Chris Jericho surprisingly never wrestled

Chris Jericho has done it all in the wrestling business: record-breaking reigns as WWE Intercontinental Champion, multiple world title runs and performances all over the world. He's wrestled for WWE, WCW, ECW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and now applies his craft at All Elite Wrestling.

There is no doubt Chris Jericho is one of the greatest performers of all-time. He will one day rightly take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Surprisingly, there are still some elite names in WWE that Chris Jericho never faced during his tenure.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE legends Chris Jericho surprisingly never wrestled.

#5. Chris Jericho has never faced Owen Hart

Two of Canada's finest wrestling exports have surprisingly never competed against one another. Jericho is a huge fan of Owen Hart and one day wanted to become just like him. Jericho even indicated that he left WCW to face Owen Hart in WWE in 1999. On his 'Saturday Night Special' live chat in July 2020, Jericho said:

"If you asked me when I left WCW to go to WWE, what my top 10 reasons were for leaving, probably number 10 or 9, not the main reason but one of the reasons was that I hopefully get a chance to wrestle Owen Hart and that never happened," Chris Jericho said. (h/t Republic World)

It would no doubt have been a timeless classic and it would also have meant an incredible amount to Chris Jericho. Hart was a star he had admired throughout his wrestling career up to that point. Only a small handful get the opportunity to face their idols.

The spirit of Owen Hart will live on forever in the world of pro wrestling. Thank you @IAmJericho . #lechampion #AEW https://t.co/108i8323Oi pic.twitter.com/4xWk2Ae8dz — Sports and Wrestling Xperience (@swxpodcast) June 10, 2020

Jericho discussed his rare meetings with Owen Hart on his Talk is Jericho podcast:

"I only ever met him twice. Once in an airport. Never ran into him in New Japan because you figure he was in WWE from 88 or whatever it was, he was in Mexico, UWA, which I never was there at the same time…never ran into him in New Japan. So I saw him once at an airport because I lived in Calgary obviously as did the guys, and one great memory I have is I got to fly from Calgary to Los Angeles…I was on my way to go to Japan, he was on his way for a PPV…and we sat together for the whole flight. I remember we had a great conversation. Talked for the three hours and I think both of us kinda wanted to go to sleep but we had a great conversation," Chris Jericho said. (h/t 411 Mania)

We'll never find out how a Chris Jericho vs. Owen Hart match would have gone down. If it were to have happened, it would almost certainly have stolen the show.

Edited by Jack Cunningham