5 WWE legends who could return to face Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has had quite the year in WWE. If one were to look at his win-loss record, they'd likely believe he was having an inferior year with the company as he's lost numerous big-time matches since January.

Thankfully, wins and losses don't mean everything in professional wrestling. The Architect is actually having a fantastic run. He single-handedly handled the build to his WrestleMania match before having three of the best bouts in professional wrestling. It can even be argued that he had the best trilogy in decades.

Pro wrestling never slows down, and with an incredible six months behind him, the WWE Universe looks ahead at what's to come. Rollins has battled many top talents, but who's next? With the run he's had thus far, he could very well be primed and ready for a major feud with a legend.

While most legends aren't part of the active roster these days, many could return for one big bout with Seth.

Below are five WWE legends who could return to face Seth Rollins.

#5. Booker T is ready to go at any time

Booker T could very well be a future opponent for Seth Rollins. While he isn't an active superstar, he is regularly around, thanks to his role as a panelist. The veteran is also still in tremendous shape. During an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Booker mentioned that he might return to compete. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say:

“I love actually doing stuff with Reality of Wrestling and I got some stuff coming up here in April and it looks like I might be dusting the old boots off and getting back in the ring."

Booker is seemingly ring-ready. He often mentions that he can get inside the squared circle and deliver any time he'd like. While he will never be full-time again, he can go out and have a fun match. Rollins is the perfect kind of superstar for the six-time world champion to face.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin recently had a standout return

Stone Cold Steve Austin just had an in-ring return after nearly two decades. The Texas Rattlesnake shocked the world by battling Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. He was in fantastic shape, and The Prizefighter made him look like the star he once was even after all these years.

Seth Rollins could do the same for Austin if the two were to have a match. Rollins could bump around for Steve. They can use smoke and mirrors to cover up any physical ailments. Naturally, the fans would be salivating to see it. A match between The Rattlesnake and Rollins would be a massive draw for WWE.

#3. Kane and Seth have history

Kane and Seth Rollins

Kane has a storied history with Seth Rollins. The two have been rivals on several occasions, including when Team Hell No battled The Shield. Team Hell No was comprised of Daniel Bryan and Kane. Meanwhile, The Shield featured a trio of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose.

Rollins and Kane's duo were also aligned when The Authority ruled RAW. Seth was their chosen champion, and Corporate Kane defended the latter physically and as Director of Operations.

While Kane is a popular mayor these days, he'll always be The Big Red Machine for much of the WWE Universe. While he might not be able to have a fantastic match, they could rely on the big-man vs. little-man dynamic to get them through an entertaining contest.

#2. The Undertaker could have one last match with Seth Rollins

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is currently retired from active competition and went into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He's also set to start his very own podcast, which is something the WWE Universe would never have expected.

Despite his retirement, The Phenom teased that he could always return to the squared circle. If a legend were to battle Seth Rollins, few would be more daunting than The Undertaker. While The Deadman may not move like he once did, he would put his all into a bout with Rollins.

Surprisingly, The Deadman and The Architect never had a singles match together. They crossed paths once in a six-man tag team match on RAW in 2013, but that's it. This may be a dream match the WWE Universe will possibly never see.

#1. The Rock could challenge Rollins instead of Roman Reigns

The Rock could return to WWE

Fans eagerly await the potential return of The Rock. Many in the WWE Universe believe he'll come back for a match against Roman Reigns. Some even speculated it could happen at WrestleMania 39 in California.

However, there is a potential issue the bout could bring. If Reigns is still world champion, what will be the finish of the bout? Will The Rock win even if he can't stay past WrestleMania? Will fans be disappointed to see The Rock lose?

One way around this is to have Seth Rollins battle The Rock instead. While The Most Electifying Man in Sports Entertainment doesn't need to win a major match at this stage, fans want to see him succeed. Rollins has proven he can lose and come out of the contest stronger than he went into it. If they faced off, he'd likely make The Rock look like a million bucks.

Will Seth Rollins battle a returning legend soon? For now, that remains unclear. After a solid first six months of 2022, the second half could potentially deliver in a big way. Speaking of Seth, click here for reasons he should battle Cody Rhodes one more time and why he shouldn't.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far