5 WWE legends whom Sasha Banks and Bayley have claimed they're better than

Sasha Banks and Bayley have taken shots at several WWE legends over the past few months.

Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha Banks and Bayley are quite possibly two of the hottest superstars in all of WWE today. They're the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and they've been constantly appearing on all three brands, including Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and WWE NXT.

The dynamic duo of Banks and Bayley recently developed the habit of calling themselves better than former WWE Superstars and legends. 'The Boss' especially has called out some of the biggest names in the business and in this article, I've listed 5 WWE veterans whom Sasha Banks and Bayley have claimed to be better than.

Things have been going pretty smoothly for both Bayley & Banks, at the moment and if everything falls according to plan, then the duo could end up being a double champion in WWE.

As we know, the pair is currently in their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, whereas, Bayley herself is also the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Without any further ado, let's get straight to the list.

#5. WWE Hall of Famers- Rock 'N' Roll Express

Rock 'N' Roll Express

A few weeks ago, Sasha Banks posted an image of her and Bayley holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on NXT, as 'The Boss' claimed that they're the greatest tag team of all time.

In response to Banks' claim, former WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James responded via a GIF of The Rock 'N' Roll Express to which Banks replied that she and Bayley are also better than the "Rock 'N' Express".

We’re better than the Rock ‘N’ Express — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2020

The reply also caught the attention of Banks & Bayley's former WWE colleague Dax Harwood FKA Scott Dawson, who had an interesting response to 'The Boss'. Banks further said that she and Bayley are better than the duo of FTR.

The Rock 'N' Roll Express as we know, is arguably one of the greatest tag teams to step foot in the Pro Wrestling World and are WWE Hall of Famers, as well. For Sasha Banks to claim that she and Bayley are better than the pair of Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton was certainly a bold one.

