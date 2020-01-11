5 WWE Matches we want to see in 2020

This match could main event any PPV

Compiling a list of matches that the WWE Universe would want to see in 2020 is a hard task because there is always a fine line between expectation and reality. For instance, the buildup to the 2019 edition of Survivor Series provided fans with an opportunity to witness matches that they wouldn't see at any other time during the year, such as the excellent bout between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on NXT.

Therefore, it is important to note that this list will seek to strike the perfect balance between expectation and reality, whilst also seeking to anticipate exciting matches that would surely keep the WWE Universe entertained in 2020.

We saw a ton of great matches last year, and this year should be no different in delivering the same outcome. There are several Superstars on the rise who will undoubtedly shape the future of WWE in the years to come.

The previous decade was defined by the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and Superstars like Aleister Black and Mustafa Ali will surely be pivotal to the success of WWE this decade. With that being said, let's look at five matches that we want to see in 2020.

#5 Aleister Black vs Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs Seth Rollins is a money match.

Two of the most exciting Superstars on the RAW brand would undoubtedly put on an excellent match together. Black had a good 2019 competing in the tag team division alongside Ricochet, but his singles matches stood out, particularly his matches against Cesaro and Buddy Murphy.

His would-be opponent, The Beastslayer, also had several good matches alongside the likes of AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, but all of those came with Rollins as a face. His turn to the heel side provides WWE with an opportunity for this match to take place.

An intriguing battle between Black's strong striking ability and Rollins' fast-paced offense makes for a great match that the WWE Universe would most certainly enjoy. Not only would be there a great physical battle between the two Superstars, but we could also see a mental battle between this new heel version of Seth and the calculated, methodical Black.

A win for Black would be massive for his career, while a victory for Rollins could go a long way in further establishing his new heel character.

