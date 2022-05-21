5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Charlotte Flair was going to strip female star on TV, Top released star takes a shot at Roman Reigns, Multi-time champion rejected team-up with The Fiend

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

A former champion has revealed that there were plans for Charlotte Flair to strip her off her clothes on live WWE television. A released top star has taken a shot at Roman Reigns. A legendary star rejected team-up with The Fiend. Also, John Cena has provided an update on his WWE future and return.

#5 Legendary star rejected team-up with The Fiend

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy revealed during the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast that he was pitched a team-up with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. He revealed that the pitch also included Jeff Hardy bringing back his "Willow" character.

"There was a pitch to get me to try to re-sign my contract... They set a big match with Bray [Wyatt] at WrestleMania and they said, 'What if we did something now where Bray is doing something as the Fiend and people are trying to stop him and then all of a sudden there's an appearance of a very hardcore Matt Hardy or Jeff Hardy? But then we see on the talk show where Bray is and he's talking to all the kids and then you see Broken Matt, and Willow the Wisp shows up," Hardy said.

However, Hardy revealed that he was "mentally checked out" and knew that this idea wouldn't last for more than six or seven weeks.

During their time together in WWE, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt won the RAW Tag Team Championship in 2018.

#4 John Cena gives an exciting update about his WWE future

16-time world champion John Cena has commented on when fans can expect to see him return to WWE. Speaking to Adam Glyn of Adam's Apple, The Leader of the Cenation hinted that he's coming back soon as he's about to have his 20-year anniversary with the company. However, he didn't mention any specific date.

"Oh, soon," John Cena said. "I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that's a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I'm aware that that's coming around the corner, and who knows, but it's one of those hard truths to bear. There's a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don't want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don't know when I'll be back. But hopefully, it's soon. I've been gone for too long."

Cena made his infamous WWE debut against Kurt Angle on June 27, 2002, and would be completing 20 years with the company next month. It's safe to say that over the last two decades he has established himself as one of the biggest stars the company has ever seen.

John Cena last wrestled at SummerSlam 2021 where he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event.

#3 RAW Superstar ready to face Goldberg if he ever comes back

Monday Night RAW superstar Bobby Lashley is ready to once again face Goldberg if he ever returns. The two had a heated rivalry last year, facing each other first at SummerSlam and then at Crown Jewel.

Speaking to So Catch, Lashley praised Goldberg and stated that he loved working with him. He added that if the WWE Hall of Famer ever comes back, he'll be ready to face him again.

“I like Goldberg,” Lashley said. “Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, comes out there, you know Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there, seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that’ll raise my hand and take it any time.”

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. He challenged Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship but was unable to defeat him.

Before the match, Goldberg hinted that it might be his last match as his contract was set to expire after that. There is no confirmation yet on whether he will ever to the ring or not.

#2 Top released star takes a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

A screenshot of Nia Jax's Instagram story

Nia Jax recently took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Answering a fan question on her Instagram story, Jax claimed that she doesn't recognize Reigns. You can check out the screenshot of the same above.

A former RAW Women's Champion, Jax was released from WWE last year along with several other top stars. She later revealed that she was on a mental health break and the company released her when she requested an extension.

#1 Former champion reveals original plans for Charlotte Flair to strip her on TV

Former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm recently spoke about her segment with Charlotte Flair last year on SmackDown where she got a pie thrown on her face.

The segment was highly criticized by fans and critics. However, Storm has revealed that she didn't mind that because the original plan was even worse.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, she revealed that the original idea was for The Queen to rip her shirt off and leave her embarrassed in her underwear.

"The original idea was like, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable having my shirt ripped off or something. They wanted to do this whole angle where they wanted to rip my shirt off to be embarrassed, in my underwear, I guess. When you're asked if you're comfortable to do that and literally, people are being fired every single week, it's like, 'Well, yeah, I guess I'm comfortable with that.' [said with nervous sarcasm]. Then, a lot of people fought to not have that happen. That would have been a terrible idea," said Toni Storm.

Toni Storm unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the Christmas Eve edition of the blue brand last year. That was her last televised match as she requested her release from the company soon after and was granted the same.

