Ever since Wade Barrett left WWE back in 2016, he never made a serious comeback to the squared circle.

After leaving WWE, Barrett mostly resorted to an onscreen executive and commentary role. On the latest episode of NXT, Wade Barrett returned to WWE TV and joined Vic Joseph at the broadcast table.

Given how things are right now if Barrett chooses to make an in-ring return in the near future, there are several WWE stars with whom Mr. Bad News could engage in a fight.

Thank you for all of the nice messages about my return to @WWENXT. Crazy couple of days, but I enjoyed it so much, I’ll be back for #NXTSuperTuesday next week! Shout out to @VicJosephWWE, @TheBethPhoenix and @TomPhillipsWWE for taking it easy on the new kid 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ku9cRm5yo9 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 27, 2020

A list of opponents from NXT deserves a separate article of its own, and even though Barrett appeared on the Black and Gold brand, there is no word yet on if Barrett has signed an official deal with WWE. So this writeup aims to look at potential opponents from RAW or SmackDown.

With that in mind, here are 5 WWE opponents for Wade Barrett if he has one more match.

#5: King Corbin

I think King Barrett should come back and take his crown from Corbin. pic.twitter.com/sP95weou6r — ×Dr. Duckdick× (@40QuinnVulcano) August 22, 2020

A feud with King Corbin in WWE doesn't sound like the most exciting premise at first, but in this case, there are a lot of similarities between Corbin and Barrett.

Physically, both of them are tall individuals, and character-wise, Corbin and Barrett are not only the latest King of the Ring winners, but both Superstars made their victories an essential part of their respective gimmicks.

Bad News Barrett was another gimmick that made it easier for the WWE Universe to hate the character on TV, and whenever King Corbin's theme music blares through an arena's sound system, fans can't help but roll their eyes in unison for what comes next.

So what would happen if two similar, yet annoying pair of heels were pitted against each other in 2020?

At it's worst, Corbin vs. Barrett could be a boring angle, but if executed properly, the feud leading up to their eventual match may end up being quality entertainment as either competitor would try to be more obnoxious than the other.