5 WWE RAW Superstars who could benefit from reports of Vince McMahon looking to 'shake things up'

According to a recent news development, Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to 'shake things up' in the wake of the historic low-ratings recently registered by WWE RAW. WWE's supposed A-Show had just 1.527 million viewers tuning in this past week. Many fans were shocked to see that ratings in key demos fell even below the numbers AEW Dynamite records every week.

While whispers of a shake-up or a major change are seemingly always in the rumor mill, this time it seems like WWE could genuinely look to rebound from this rating-related disaster. That being said, this development may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for some WWE Superstars who have been frustrated due to their lack of usage on WWE programming.

Many newer Superstars have found themselves warming the benches, with management giving them nothing to do. Even viewers who already want the WWE to move into a new era carried by a new generation, WWE could exceed these expectations.

So without any further delay, let's dive in and take a look at five WWE RAW Superstars who might be specifically tasked to help fix the show's rating problem.

#5 Naomi (Drafted to WWE RAW in October)

Naomi

Naomi, a former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion, is easily the most underutilized female Superstar in all of WWE. She has found herself doing nothing of note since her well-received return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Even though she was involved in a five-way elimination match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, she quickly faded back into obscurity.

I will never forget when Naomi came out at the Royal Rumble with her beautiful natural hair and was trending and actually got non-wrestling fans interested in it. And WWE did not cash on that and push her. She's an amazing wrestler and such a good person #NaomiDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/ACFuDt1VJA — 🎄Elf on Yo Shelf ❄️ (@sq_cammy) July 18, 2020

Her supporters became so vocal on social media that a minor "Naomi Deserves Better" movement made its way onto WWE TV. A few WWE Superstars even shared their support for her. Things were briefly looking better for Naomi when she defeated the then-champion, Bayley, in a beat-the-clock challenge.

However, an unexpected surgery in September put her out of action for the foreseeable future.

Still, she was drafted to WWE RAW in October, and fans have been clamoring for her eventual return to action. With the current RAW Women's Champion Asuka running out of credible challengers, it might be the right time to bring up Naomi as a potential threat to her title.