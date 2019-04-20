5 WWE Raw Superstars destined for a push after the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

Bray Wyatt vignettes started airing after WrestleMania 35

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up saw 16 Superstars move to Monday Night Raw, including AJ Styles, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and The Usos.

In the months leading up to WrestleMania 35, much of WWE’s programming on Monday nights was dominated by rivalries involving babyface Superstars including Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, while heel trio Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre also featured prominently.

Now, with 16 new names on Raw and with plenty of fresh feuds and opponents in the pipeline, it looks as though we could see some interesting storylines developing on the red brand over the next few months.

Last year, for example, Rollins emerged as the biggest fan favourite on Raw after his Intercontinental Championship triumph at WrestleMania 34, while Alexa Bliss re-established herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE when she cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on Nia Jax.

Looking ahead to the upcoming months of WWE programming, let’s take a look at five Raw Superstars who are destined to receive a push in the near future.

#5 Andrade

It took a long time for Andrade to receive the spotlight as a member of the SmackDown Live roster after he joined the brand from NXT in the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up.

When he finally stopped losing relatively meaningless matches against the likes of Rusev and Daniel Bryan, the Mexican began to establish himself as one of the most impressive in-ring performers in all of WWE during his multiple matches against Rey Mysterio in early 2019.

The two rivals looked on course to face each other at WrestleMania 35 after their one-on-one match at Fastlane was cancelled in March. However, Mysterio ended up facing Samoa Joe at ‘Mania and Andrade competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal instead, which means that we could potentially see the new Raw recruits renew their rivalry on the red brand.

In the long-term, with more time and opportunities on Monday nights, “El Idolo” is bound to be given the chance to showcase his talents in lengthy matches on three-hour episodes of Raw throughout the year.

