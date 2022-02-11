5 WWE relationships that ended abruptly

WWE relationships have long been a part of the company's storylines. Since the days of Miss Elizabeth and "The Macho Man" Randy Savage, superstars have been regularly involved in on-screen storylines. This is usually quite dramatic, and there's a long build-up period, with most of them ending poorly on-screen with something of a pay-off.

In real life, though, many WWE Superstars date each other for a long time as well. While that has led to some of the most adorable couples, it has also led to some of the ugliest, dramatic, and abrupt public breakups as well.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, let's take a look at the uglier side of WWE relationships — the breakups.

#5 In our list of WWE relationships that ended abruptly: John Cena and Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship was one of the most publicized WWE relationships of all time. The couple appeared on Total Divas and Total Bellas. The two were clearly in love with each other, and reality television also allowed fans a glimpse into Cena's systematic and, at times, overly organized personal life.

The two started dating in 2012 and got engaged publicly in 2017. Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33, where she accepted. A year later, they announced they had broken up.

Both stars had similar goals in their careers, but the ones they had set for their personal lives were very different. While Cena was not ready for children, Bella was prepared to start a family.

She would later confess during an interview on Better Together that their different personal goals led to the breakup.

"Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship. It was just two people that wanted two different lives but were trying so hard to make it one. Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it's not what he wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, I was like, 'Am I'm going to force someone to be a father?'" Bella said. (Time stamps: 1:14:34 - 1:14:57)

The breakup came out of nowhere for fans, as the two had gotten engaged at WrestleMania just a year earlier.

