5 WWE reunions that must happen in 2023

With the WWE Draft fully implemented and a few stars across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT finding new homes, new storylines and partnerships could occur. However, this also opened the door for some possible reunions along the way.

For this list, we are going to explore five WWE former tag teams that could reunite in the company soon.

#5. Emma and Dana Brooke could reunite on WWE RAW

Emma and Dana Brooke briefly teamed up back in 2015. During their time in NXT, they feuded with the likes of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and more. The partnership continued on the main roster but was abruptly halted after Emma suffered a back injury. While there were hints of a reunion in 2017, it didn't transpire into anything as Emma was released from WWE.

Now that Emma has returned and Brooke is garnering some attention from fans, both stars are on the same brand, and their previous partnership could be explored once again. Both of them could elevate each other's characters and possibly help out the Women's Tag Team division. Additionally, Brooke has expressed her interest in revisiting her history with Emma.

#4. Rated-RKO could have one last run in WWE

Randy Orton and Edge are two of the most notable wrestlers in history, and fans are fortunate to still have them present in the sport, but it's no secret that both of them have limited time. The Rated-R Superstar has already talked about retiring soon, while Orton is still missing in action due to an injury he suffered a year ago.

With this in mind, Rated-RKO could have one last run together or maybe even share the ring as tag team partners for a match. While many fans admire both of them as single competitors, their feuds with the likes of DX and The Hardy Boyz are something that many can't forget.

#3. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss could form an alliance again

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss formed one of the most surprising but successful partnerships during the pandemic era. Their team ended after Bliss' betrayal, and Wyatt left the Stamford-based promotion not long after. Although both stars are currently not active in the ring, the seeds of a reunion were already planted last year.

After Wyatt's grand return at the 2022 Extreme Rules, Uncle Howdy has been making his presence known to the former RAW Women's Champion. From the looks of it, both of them could return to television now, side by side like before.

#2. DIY could be reformed on the main roster

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's run as DIY in NXT was highly praised by fans. After the tag team formed in 2015 at the developmental brand, they broke up in 2018 but had brief reunions until Gargano's exit in 2021.

Both stars have since returned as part of WWE's main roster. At the moment, Johnny is the only one active, as Tommaso is out due to an injury. Still, a possible hint about the reunion was made on an episode of RAW. Given their lengthy history, a reunion is definitely something fans won't be mad about.

#1. The Hurt Business is a heavy favorite of fans

The Hurt Business, formerly consisting of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, was one of the best stables that was formed during the pandemic and received great fan reception. Unfortunately, the group abruptly ended.

All the stars are still part of the company, and multiple members have expressed their desire to reunite the group. At the moment, Cedric and Shelton are the only ones still in a team, while Lashley is a single competitor, and MVP is managing Omos. Due to the fan reception alone, it's possible that fans could see The Hurt Business reunite in WWE soon.

