5 WWE rivalries that also took place in other promotions 

In WWE or the pro wrestling business in general, rivalries with the right amount of animosity between the performers usually win the fans over. Though matches can be built around respect, these clashes typically lack the emotional impact of a conflict between two heated rivals. When fans have clear-cut heels and faces to boo and cheer, they generate an atmosphere of genuine drama.

A global juggernaut like WWE, more often than not, creates its own stars and presents the viewers with some never-before-seen rivalries that become immortal. But sometimes, WWE rivals feuded before they joined the company. Other stars have rekindled their feuds other promotions.

Superstars who have already feuded with each other are arguably in a better position, as they are already aware of each other's abilities and flaws.

Here's a look at five such instances where WWE rivals feuded in other companies. Please share your favorite rivalries in the comments section below.

#5 WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had a spectacular rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling in 2016

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is currently having the best run of his career. He won the title after he defeated The Miz on WWE RAW, and he's on track to have a marquee match at WrestleMania 37. Fans have predicted that Drew McIntyre will challenge to The Almighty, as it was the latter who cost The Scottish Warrior his WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021.

The two stars previously wrestled at Backlash 2020, where McIntyre successfully retained his championship. But McIntyre and Lashley also feuded several years ago, as their rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling became one of the company's best stories during its bleakest days.

The clash between Lashley and McIntyre at Slammiversary 2016, where Lashley defeated McIntyre to win the IMPACT World Championship, was particularly brilliant. Some fans have argued that this bout is even better than their match at Backlash.

Check out Drew Galloway vs. Lashley from Slammiversary 2016.



Watch all your favorite classic IMPACT matches at https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu. pic.twitter.com/cIqd18ax5p — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 22, 2021

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that if not for their impressive runs in IMPACT Wrestling, Lashley and McIntyre would not be in the position they currently find themselves in. It was during their time in IMPACT Wrestling that Lashley embraced his monster heel persona and McIntyre became a main event caliber performer.

