5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know- Undertaker's new deal & more!

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 416 // 05 Aug 2019, 12:13 IST

The Phenom's new contract has had a major effect on his career.

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the WWE roster in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With this week's programming just hours away, the company will be hoping for an epic event, en route to the biggest party of the summer, Summerslam.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that these rumors are just that, rumors. Please take each one with a grain of salt. Though some may seem more likely than others, they are just something to have a bit of fun with.

#5: Who attacked the Big Dog?

Reigns was ambushed by an unknown assailant during this week's SmackDown Live.

This week's edition of SmackDown Live ended on a shocking note, as Roman Reigns was supposed to issue a challenge for Summerslam, only to be crushed by some falling metal beams. Though WWE has since said that the incident was because of a forklift driver, the question still remains: who was driving the forklift, and was this 'accident', intentional?

According to the Wrestling Observer this week, Reigns' attacker will be revealed as Daniel Bryan, as the publication noted that the two are set to meet at Summerslam. After losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules, Bryan said he would need to aim higher from now on, and there are few Superstars higher on WWE's totem pole than the Big Dog.

Fans with a good memory will recall Bryan successfully operating a forklift during his WWE World title match at Extreme Rules 2014 against Kane, making the Yes! Man a prime suspect.

