×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know- Undertaker's new deal & more!

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
416   //    05 Aug 2019, 12:13 IST

The Phenom's new contract has had a major effect on his career.
The Phenom's new contract has had a major effect on his career.

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the WWE roster in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With this week's programming just hours away, the company will be hoping for an epic event, en route to the biggest party of the summer, Summerslam.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that these rumors are just that, rumors. Please take each one with a grain of salt. Though some may seem more likely than others, they are just something to have a bit of fun with.

#5: Who attacked the Big Dog?

Reigns was ambushed by an unknown assailant during this week's SmackDown Live.
Reigns was ambushed by an unknown assailant during this week's SmackDown Live.

This week's edition of SmackDown Live ended on a shocking note, as Roman Reigns was supposed to issue a challenge for Summerslam, only to be crushed by some falling metal beams. Though WWE has since said that the incident was because of a forklift driver, the question still remains: who was driving the forklift, and was this 'accident', intentional?

According to the Wrestling Observer this week, Reigns' attacker will be revealed as Daniel Bryan, as the publication noted that the two are set to meet at Summerslam. After losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules, Bryan said he would need to aim higher from now on, and there are few Superstars higher on WWE's totem pole than the Big Dog.

Fans with a good memory will recall Bryan successfully operating a forklift during his WWE World title match at Extreme Rules 2014 against Kane, making the Yes! Man a prime suspect.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Roman Reigns
Advertisement
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (July 8th 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know - Real reason behind RAW Reunion, Original plans for the Fiend and more (July 22nd)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (June 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (July 8th 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (June 3rd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (June 17th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from WWE TV this week: Brock Lesnar's status, SummerSlam and more
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (May 27th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (May 19th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (April 12th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us