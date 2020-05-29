AJ Styles

AJ Styles is back in the house that he built - SmackDown. It feels right because he established himself as a SmackDown great in his near-three year tenure in the brand. He was the second Draft pick for the Blue brand in 2016, chosen ahead of big names such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and more.

It was a bit surprising since he had only completed half a year with WWE at that point, but the company recognized his talent instantly and put him in that spot knowing well that he would be the focal point of the brand for a while to come.

He did exactly that, having two incredible WWE Championship reigns. The first was as a heel, while the second was as a babyface. in the latter, he held the title for a full calendar year, becoming the longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history (surpassing JBL's 13-year record).

With AJ Styles now back on SmackDown, it only makes sense that another star from the Blue brand must go the other way. Here are the five best options.

#5. Robert Roode

Robert Roode has been out of action for a while

Robert Roode is a name who hasn't been brought up much in the past few months. The last time he made the headlines, it was due to a one-month suspension that he received. However, he returned to TV and hasn't been seen for a while now, missing out on WrestleMania 36.

The reason for his reported absence was because he lives in Canada. The USA-Canada border being shut meant that he's stuck at home, but he's inevitably going to return at some point. While it may not be for another month or so, Roode having a fresh start as a singles star on RAW could spark up something interesting, especially in the pandemic-era of wrestling.