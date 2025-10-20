5 WWE stars who could benefit from Seth Rollins’ injury absence 

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will most probably be out of action for the next few months. Seth seemingly suffered a shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel PLE on October 11, 2025.

Although WWE hasn't confirmed Seth's injury and his future absence from the company, several reports have indicated that The Visionary is indeed injured and is expected to undergo surgery.

It has been rumored that the betrayal angle in last week's episode of RAW was played out solely to mark Seth's exit from the faction. And now, since he shall be undergoing surgery, Seth Rollins might also vacate his World Heavyweight Championship.

However, Seth's misfortune at the moment could be a blessing for another superstar, who could grab the opportunity and elevate himself to the limelight.

In this listicle, we will list five such superstars who could benefit from Seth Rollins' injury.

#5 Bron Breakker could get the biggest push of his career

In Seth Rollins' absence, Bron Breakker could get the biggest push of his wrestling career. He was already touted as the 'Next Big Thing in WWE' by many. And now with Seth on the sidelines, the company could give him the leadership of The Vision and allow him to recruit more new members.

Further, with Paul Heyman on his side, Breakker's stocks are bound to rise in WWE. Heyman has a knack for sniffing out good talent from the roster, and Breakker is one of those. Who knows, the Badass can even win the World Heavyweight Championship soon, in case Seth vacates it this week. If that happens, it would be a huge milestone in the WWE career of the former NXT Champion.

#4 Bronson Reed will be in the limelight

Bronson Reed will also seemingly benefit from Seth's injury. He already hit the jackpot at Crown Jewel PLE when he registered a win over Roman Reigns. This was one of the biggest defeats of The Big Dog in the last five years, and perhaps the biggest win for Reed in his WWE career.

With Seth Rollins off the radar now for quite some time, Bronson Reed can also benefit, as he will get significant limelight. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the 330-pound heavyweight as a member of The Vision.

#3 CM Punk to regain WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins' injury can also speed up CM Punk's ascension as the World Heavyweight Champion. The two were expected to square off on Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025, but it seems that the match won't happen now as Seth is injured.

Maybe Seth Rollins can vacate the title this week on Monday Night RAW, and Punk can compete in a Battle Royal match later in the night to win the title. The entire picture will be clear on this week's episode of RAW, where Seth Rollins will clear the air around his shoulder injury, and also his next step after being betrayed by The Vision.

#2 More TV time for LA Knight

Seth Rollins' absence can also work in favor of LA Knight. The Megastar was the last superstar who pinned Rollins inside the squared circle at SNME two months back. He has been asking for a title match against Seth Rollins, but hasn't gotten one. He also lost the No. 1 Contender's match last week on RAW.

However, with The Visionary remaining on the sidelines for the next few months, LA Knight can reap the dividends of it. If CM Punk wins the World Heavyweight Championship soon, LA Knight would certainly be the first challenger to go after that title. Moreover, it has been said that WWE hasn't pushed LA Knight to the fullest of his potential so far. Maybe the company can correct its course henceforth with the former United States Champion.

#1 Austin Theory can also return

Rollins' injury can also force WWE to facilitate an early return of Austin Theory. The former A-Town Down Under member was rumored to make a comeback and join The Vision, and participate in the Survivor Series: WarGames event next month.

With Seth injured now, the creative team can bring back Austin Theory earlier than expected and get him as part of The Vision alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Theory has been on the sidelines for the past few months due to an injury. In his absence, his partner, Grayson Waller, teamed up with The New Day. It will be interesting to see how the company books the former Money in the Bank winner after his return.

