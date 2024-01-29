5 WWE stars Bron Breakker could ally with to start a feud against The Judgment Day

Bron Breakker is just one of the many surprises of the 2024 Royal Rumble. He entered at number 20 but was cut short after Dominik Mysterio eliminated him five minutes into the former's impressive performance.

The former NXT Champion then revealed during a backstage interview that he wasn't done with the group after the former North American Champion eliminated him. He then shared that his new home was the main roster and proved that he belonged there. While the 26-year-old is surely one of the most dominant rising stars of the company, it's nothing against the number that The Judgment Day possesses.

This list will look at five superstars that can help Bron Breakker against The Judgment Day.

#5. Bron Breakker could contact his NXT partner Baron Corbin

Bron Breakker began his NXT career as a singles star and mainly stayed that way. However, he has proven that some enemies are better as allies, which is what happened with his pairing with Baron Corbin.

Bron and Baron previously feuded en route to NXT No Mercy last year after the latter transferred from the main roster to the developmental brand. However, both men have since set their differences aside and began wrestling as a tag team. They are even part of this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

With this in mind, Bron could hint to Baron that he is finishing his NXT run and has another bigger target in mind: The Judgment Day. Breakker could then ask Corbin to join him in the brand and take down the group, possibly even hinting at winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

#4. and #3. Bron Breakker could ally with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

The Judgment Day has cemented itself as one of the top factions in the company today, earning them a long list of rivals in both RAW and SmackDown. A couple of them include Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, whom Finn Balor and Damian Priest will fight this week on RAW to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Bron could approach DIY on RAW this week and share that since they have the same problems on the brand, they could use him as a third man, even temporarily. DIY could be reluctant by this, but Breakker could prove himself as Dominik Mysterio interferes during the Tag Team title match.

#2. and #1. Bron Breakker could cash in a favor with The Creed Brothers

Bron has been in the developmental brand for a long time. Although he made some enemies due to his heel turn and his time as the brand's champion, he also made some friends. One group he had a history with was The Creed Brothers.

In February 2023, The Creed Brothers were engaged in a feud with Indus Sher and needed a third star for a six-man tag team match at Roadblock. The person who stepped up was Bron Breakker, and they won the aforementioned match at the event.

This time around, it could be Bron asking for help from Brutus and Julius Creed. It could also help that the real-life brothers have somewhat unfinished business with The Judgment Day as well.

