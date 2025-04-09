5 WWE stars who could compete in their final WrestleMania match this year

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Cena will be competing in the final WrestleMania match of his career and is scheduled to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event.

There are more stars on this year's card who may not get another chance to perform at The Show of Shows. It is the biggest show of the year for the promotion, and it could be the last opportunity for several stars to have a WrestleMania moment.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars who could compete in their final WrestleMania match this year.

#5. Rey Mysterio may have his last WWE WrestleMania match this year

Rey Mysterio will be in action in a singles match at this year's WrestleMania. He will be squaring off against El Grande Americano, who defeated Dragon Lee this past Monday night on RAW. El Grande Americano put a steel plate under his mask and used it as a weapon to defeat the Latino World Order star.

Mysterio approached RAW General Manager Adam Pearce this past Monday night on the red brand and asked for a match against El Grande Americano. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a couple of years ago and could step away from in-ring competition before next year's WrestleMania.

#4. Randy Orton

Randy Orton was scheduled to square off against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41, but that will no longer be the case. Owens revealed this past Friday night on SmackDown that he had suffered a neck injury and required surgery.

The Viper planted SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with an RKO out of nowhere following the unfortunate announcement. Orton will likely still be in action on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it may wind up being the 45-year-old's final bout at the company's biggest PLE of the year.

#3. Sheamus

Sheamus competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and then disappeared from WWE television. The veteran battled Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at a couple of WWE Live Events last month but has not competed on RAW since his victory over Ludwig Kaiser on January 13.

The Celtic Warrior could be announced as Kevin Owens' replacement and battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. The 47-year-old would be a worthy replacement for The Prizefighter, and it could also be his last chance to be booked at The Showcase of the Immortals. As of now, Sheamus is not scheduled to compete at the event in Las Vegas later this month.

#2. AJ Styles

AJ Styles missed several months of action due to an injury before making his return in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was eliminated by Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2025 and will be squaring off against The Maverick at WrestleMania next weekend.

The veteran recently shared that he did not want to be wrestling when he was 50, meaning that he only has a few years left in his in-ring career. AJ Styles may not get another chance to compete at WrestleMania following his match against Logan Paul later this month.

#1. CM Punk

Punk appeared to be heading toward a marquee match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL last year, but a torn triceps suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match prevented that from happening. The Second City Saint will be competing in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

It will be the first time Punk will be in the main event of the biggest show of the year, and he got emotional after Paul Heyman broke the news to him. CM Punk has an injury history and is also 46 years old. It is not a guarantee that the former AEW World Champion will be available to be booked at future WWE WrestleMania events.

