5 WWE stars who complained directly to Vince McMahon (and the reasons why)

As WWE’s ultimate decision-maker, receiving complaints from superstars is part of Vince McMahon’s job. The WWE Chairman not only has the final say on match outcomes and storyline developments, but he also has to deal with other backstage issues.

If someone in WWE is unhappy with their booking, Vince McMahon is likely to have the answers. Similarly, if a member of the roster has a problem with an opponent, there is a good chance that McMahon will find out about it.

On one occasion, a WWE legend almost became involved in a fight backstage with a non-wrestler before McMahon calmed the situation down. The WWE boss also had to intervene once when his top babyface felt he was being overshadowed.

In this article, let’s take a look at the full stories behind five WWE stars who complained directly to Vince McMahon.

#5 Mr. Perfect complained to Vince McMahon about Adam Bomb’s singlet

Mr. Perfect once complained to Vince McMahon about a wrestling singlet that former WWE costume designer Tom Fleming created for Adam Bomb.

Fleming told Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer in 2021 that Mr. Perfect thought Bomb’s attire looked too similar to his. After confronting Fleming, the former Intercontinental Champion took his complaint to Vince McMahon.

“I was like, ‘Vince approves everything, I just do the designs. If you’ve got beef, man, go talk to Vince.’ He stormed over to Vince and I saw the same thing. He was screaming and yelling, and I saw Vince start laughing, and he [Mr. Perfect] just punched one of the lockers and stormed off,” Fleming said.

Mr. Perfect was “so p****d off” about Bomb’s singlet, according to Fleming. The WWE Hall of Famer even squared up to the costume designer and looked as though he wanted to fight backstage.

Fleming said he was prepared to fight Mr. Perfect if the former WWE star tried to hit him. Instead, he nervously laughed and the issue was dealt with after Mr. Perfect’s short conversation with Vince McMahon.

