5 WWE stars who could interfere in John Cena vs CM Punk at Night of Champions

The rivalry between CM Punk and John Cena has become very personal ahead of their match at WWE Night of Champions. Cena recently mocked Punk's classic pipe bomb promo, and The Second City Saint responded tonight on SmackDown by ridiculing the 48-year-old with a callback to the latter's rapper persona from back in the day.

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, several stars could decide to interfere in the title match at the PLE.

Listed below are five WWE stars who could get involved in the match between Cena and Punk at Night of Champions:

#5. The Miz could cost CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions 2025

The Miz - Source: Getty

CM Punk apologized for a Twitter post he made six years ago today during the Night of Champions Kickoff Show. The former AEW World Champion mocked The Miz for taking "blood money" to perform in Saudi Arabia in the past and apologized for his remarks earlier today.

The Miz could be plotting to get the ultimate revenge on Punk by costing him his opportunity to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. The A-Lister might decide to interfere in the title match at Night of Champions and help John Cena emerge victorious.

#4. Ron Killings might cost John Cena the title

R-Truth was informed that his contract was not going to be renewed earlier this month. However, the veteran returned as Ron Killings at Money in the Bank and cost John Cena and Logan Paul their Tag Team Match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Killings called out Cena on tonight's edition of SmackDown, but Aleister Black showed up instead and leveled the legend with a Black Mass. Despite his issues with Black, Killings might not be finished with Cena and may attempt to cost him the title at Night of Champions tomorrow night.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had an intense rivalry last year that culminated at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Punk defeated The Scottish Warrior in a Hell in a Cell match at the PLE last October in Atlanta, Georgia, to win their trilogy 2:1.

Meanwhile, McIntyre hasn't appeared since his loss to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The veteran could make his return at Night of Champions to cost Punk his shot at the title and reignite their rivalry, after The Best in the World cost him multiple times last year.

#2. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has made it known that he despises CM Punk and has referred to him as a "cancer" in the past. The Visionary emerged victorious in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and can cash in for a title shot within the next twelve months.

Rollins might not want to wait around too long to become champion and may decide to cash in tomorrow night during the title match between John Cena and CM Punk. The Architect could show up during the bout at the PLE and cash in on John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns by hitting both stars with low blows during the bout, and Rollins capitalized to pick up the victory.

The Tribal Chief has not appeared on WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania, where Bron Breakker and Rollins leveled Reigns decisively, and the former champion may finally decide to return for revenge at Night of Champions.

The Tribal Chief could show up during Rollins' cash-in attempt during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cena and Punk. The OTC could ruin The Visionary's cash-in and cost him the Money in the Bank contract. This would then lead to Reigns and Rollins having a blockbuster match at SummerSlam in August.

