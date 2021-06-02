WWE's roster has shrunk considerably since the start of 2020, as the pandemic forced Vince McMahon and co. to release a number of their stars. But even with numerous releases, WWE's roster is stacked, which has resulted in many stars not getting television time.

Some WWE stars have not been on television due to injury, while others have missed out because the company's creative team has nothing for them. There are a few others who haven't appeared often as they arer contracted to feature in only a few matches yearly.

Here are 5 WWE stars you may have forgotten are still in the company:

#5 Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Murphy

Murphy has had an up-and-down run on the main roster so far. Following his pairing with Seth Rollins, things appeared to be on the up for the Australian Superstar, but that seems like a false dawn in hindsight.

The former Cruiserweight Champion has featured sporadically on WWE television in recent months, with his last singles match coming in April when he faced Cesaro on SmackDown. Ahead of WrestleMania 37, he was a part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

3 years ago today I debuted on #205live - It sparked my passion for wrestling again after I lost it! What’s going to be my 205 in 2021? 🙄 — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) February 20, 2021

Murphy had a spell on the sidelines after the end of his storyline with the Mysterio family. He also reportedly ran into some trouble with WWE management after his social media post about the Mysterio family.

A report in April stated that the former RAW Tag Team champion was frustrated:

"Murphy is clearly frustrated by his plight right now. His angle with the Mysterios ended. He in theory is back as a heel although who knows as the only thing he did was try and get back with Rollins and get blown off."

It remains to be seen if and when Murphy will return to WWE television.

Friendly reminder... I can still wrestle! 😝 https://t.co/tXHf7Plzn3 — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) May 10, 2021

