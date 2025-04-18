5 WWE stars who may turn heel at WrestleMania 41 - New Paul Heyman guy; shocking reunion?

WrestleMania 41 is days away, with lots of twists expected. WWE looks set to pull off some massive surprises over the two-night extravaganza.

Ad

These include potential heel turns from a bunch of different names. Some have hinted at becoming villains at The Show of Shows, possibly forming new alliances along the way. WWE can really shock the world this weekend.

So, let's get right into it and look at five superstars who could turn heel at WrestleMania 41.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#5. Paul Heyman - WrestleMania 41's most likely turn

The position Paul Heyman has been put in makes it seem inevitable that something big is happening with The Wiseman. The WWE Hall of Famer will be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41, as he takes on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Ad

Trending

What if Heyman decided that Punk was wrong for forcing him to choose between his two closest allies? After all, he is one of the sneakiest managers in WWE history.

It's been perfect for CM Punk so far. His first 'Mania main event and Paul Heyman in his corner. Something's got to give, so expect his best friend to betray him at the end of Night One.

#4. Seth Rollins

This would be the ultimate slap to CM Punk's face. Paul Heyman could join forces with Seth Rollins after deciding he's done with the drama, with The Best in the World and Roman Reigns fighting over him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Visionary even avoided attacking Heyman last week, so what if this was all a setup?

Rollins might be so desperate to beat Reigns and Punk at WrestleMania 41 that he is willing to turn heel to do it. What a moment it would be, though, with Paul Heyman taking on a new client away from The Bloodline for the first time in years.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins could sell his soul to The Rock. He's already teased it, so maybe The Architect shows up on Night Two and helps John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. Now, that would be an even bigger swerve.

Ad

#3. Bayley

Image via WWE.com

Bayley is teaming with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, with the two challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They've been thrown together as a duo just to be added to the 'Mania card, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez needing opponents.

Ad

So, while Bayley and Valkyria have shown solid chemistry since becoming a tag team, their alliance might be short-lived. The Role Model could turn heel on her partner as quickly as WrestleMania 41 itself, right after they lose the title match.

This can lead to another rematch between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship.

2. Bianca Belair

This has been building for a while. Bianca Belair has been on edge since winning the women's Elimination Chamber Match, even putting her hands on Rhea Ripley during her title defense against IYO SKY. So, technically, it's The EST's fault that her WrestleMania 41 match was turned into a triple threat.

Ad

Belair may have to dig deeper than ever before to defeat Ripley and SKY, with a heel turn being a strong possibility. The EST can use her power to become more aggressive as the match goes on, before finally cheating to win the Women's World Championship.

What if Naomi helps Bianca Belair win, and it's revealed that they planned everything together?

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's certainly possible, with Belair finally revealing her true colors. This ensures Naomi's push will continue, even if she loses to Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, a heel EST can rule WWE while looking even more unstoppable than before.

1. Roman Reigns

This is the big one. Whether or not Paul Heyman is by his side, Roman Reigns looks ready to become a villain again.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The OTC has already somewhat adopted the role for his WrestleMania 41 storyline with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Reigns has been dismissive of The Second City Saint and his friendship with Paul Heyman, only to put his hands on The Wiseman after feeling betrayed.

Roman Reigns has mentioned he doesn't trust anyone anymore. This might be his calling to turn heel again, this time completely on his own. It would be a change from his previous run as a heel, constantly being flanked by Heyman and his cousins.

Alternatively, as mentioned above, The Wiseman himself may turn heel at WrestleMania 41. There's a chance he returns to his Tribal Chief's side. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out, with so many variables in the triple threat main event of Night One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More