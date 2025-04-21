5 WWE stars Paul Heyman could recruit as his "muscle"

Paul Heyman made a stunning decision during the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania. The Hall of Famer accompanied CM Punk to the ring instead of Roman Reigns, due to the favor he owed The Second City Saint for helping the OG Bloodline last year in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

However, Heyman betrayed Punk during the match and hit the former AEW World Champion with a low blow. The legend also betrayed Roman Reigns and helped Seth Rollins emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match. The Hall of Famer has now made two new enemies in CM Punk and Reigns as a result of the betrayal, and may need to recruit some muscle to protect him.

Listed below are five WWE stars Paul Heyman could recruit following WrestleMania.

#5. Paul Heyman could recruit WWE star Bron Breakker

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship last night at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way match against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. Mysterio pinned Balor to capture his first singles title on the main roster.

Paul Heyman may approach Bron Breakker in the coming weeks and suggest that he can take the former champion to the next level. Breakker and Heyman have teased an alliance in the past, and it could finally come to fruition in the weeks ahead.

#4. Omos

Omos has not competed in a match on WWE television since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024. Many fans expected to see The Nigerian Giant return during this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this past Friday on SmackDown, but that was not the case.

The 30-year-old is an imposing star, and Paul Heyman may see value in adding him to his faction with Seth Rollins. Omos could serve as the bodyguard for the faction and ensure that Heyman is kept out of harm's way following his WrestleMania betrayal.

#3. Jacob Fatu

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Jacob Fatu captured his first singles title in WWE during Night One of WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf defeated LA Knight to win the United States Championship. Fatu helped Powerbomb Paul Heyman through the announce table last year in Madison Square Garden, but the Hall of Famer may have forgiven him by now.

Heyman could suggest that Fatu leave Solo Sikoa's faction behind after becoming champion. The Wiseman could promise to help the rising star remain the United States Champion for as long as possible in exchange for him joining his faction to help combat Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

#2. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has taken a backseat since failing to defeat Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match on the January 6 edition of WWE RAW. He was not booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 and only appeared during the show to encourage Jacob Fatu during his entrance.

Sikoa was responsible for Paul Heyman being kicked out of The Bloodline, but the 59-year-old has since turned heel. Heyman could inform Sikoa that he no longer considered Reigns as his Tribal Chief, and the two stars could work together to take him down for good.

#1. Braun Strowman

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Braun Strowman lost his opportunity to compete at WrestleMania by losing to Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing match earlier this month on WWE SmackDown. Fatu became the number one contender as a result of the victory and went on to defeat LA Knight at The Show of Shows to win the United States Championship.

Paul Heyman might decide to recruit the former Universal Champion as his muscle, and Strowman could accompany the legend everywhere he goes. It would be an interesting new role for The Monster of All Monsters, and The Wiseman may be able to get the best out of the 41-year-old.

