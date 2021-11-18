5 Superstars who shouldn't have re-signed with WWE

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world but they've been found wanting in the creative department over the last couple of years. Admittedly, WWE's done an excellent job with Roman Reigns, but they've also squandered a number of talented performers who had the potential to become main eventers.

A few years ago it was difficult for wrestlers to walk away from a big contract and take a chance on the independents, but there is now a credible alternative in the form of AEW.

Tony Khan's promotion has all the buzz and has proven it can make the most of stars such as Jon Moxley, Miro, and Malakai Black who were criminally underutilized in WWE.

AEW's success has also opened up the possibility of fresh match-ups for WWE veterans who could do well with a change in scenery. With that being said, here are 5 stars who shouldn't have re-signed with WWE.

#5 Ten-time WWE Champion Randy Orton

After using AEW as leverage, Randy Orton inked a new five-year deal with WWE in November 2019. He went on to have a memorable feud with the returning Edge and revived the Legend Killer persona in 2020. Going back to his roots rejuvenated Orton and made him one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling, earning him a tenth WWE Championship reign.

However, once he dropped the title, he moved on to a feud with Bray Wyatt and lost his way after a lackluster program as many of The Fiend's opponents did. Orton is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Matt Riddle. RK-Bro can occasionally be entertaining, but it's hardly an act worthy of The Viper.

Even though he had an incredible 2020, Randy Orton would've benefited from a move to AEW. The upstart promotion has a young and dynamic roster which would've presented him with a plethora of fresh opponents. Orton has simply been in the WWE system for too long and would've greatly benefited from a change of scenery.

