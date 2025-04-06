5 WWE stars who could return on the RAW after WrestleMania

The episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania is typically one of the company's biggest shows of the year. It signifies the beginning of a new season, and typically features some surprises.

Several major WWE stars have been absent for a while and could miss this year's WrestleMania. However, they could return on the RAW after The Show of Shows later this month and start new storylines.

Listed below are five stars who could return to the company on the RAW following WrestleMania 41:

#5. Rusev could return to WWE on the RAW following WrestleMania

Rusev and Lana at an award show - Source: Getty

Rusev is a former United States Champion and was very popular during his time as a WWE Superstar. He is married to Lana (CJ Perry) in real life, and was also part of a popular alliance with Aiden English known as Rusev Day.

The former champion spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling, but his time in the Tony Khan-led company was ultimately a disappointment. He has reportedly signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion following his exit from AEW, and could return on the RAW following WrestleMania 41.

#4. JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh has not appeared since teaming up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge the War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) for the World Tag Team Championship on the January 27 edition of WWE RAW. McDonagh went for a dive outside the ring, but it did not go as planned.

The Irish Ace crashed into the announce table, suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs. McDonagh is a member of The Judgment Day and could return on RAW after WrestleMania to reunite with his faction.

#3. Asuka

Asuka on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Asuka has been absent from WWE television since May 2024. Her last bout took place at Backlash: France last year, and she and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at the PLE.

The Empress of Tomorrow was reportedly considered for a match at WrestleMania 41, but those plans have not come to fruition. The 43-year-old might decide to return on the RAW following The Show of Shows, and could show up alongside Kairi Sane, who has also been out of action since last December.

#2. Aleister Black

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion, but his time on WWE's main roster left a lot to be desired. The veteran was not successful during his initial run on the main roster and was released in 2021. He debuted in All Elite Wrestling by attacking Cody Rhodes, but his rivalry with The American Nightmare turned out to be the highlight of his tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Black departed AEW earlier this year and is currently a free agent. The former World Trios Champion is married to SmackDown star Zelina Vega, and could be making his return to the Stamford-based company soon. The promotion might decide to have Aleister Black return on the April 21 episode of RAW at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

#1. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Becky Lynch has not wrestled since her loss to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match on the May 27, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. The Man has been on hiatus since then, but has been keeping busy during her time away. The veteran was cast in an upcoming Star Trek show on Paramount+ and has been enjoying the success of her best-selling memoir released last year.

Big Time Becks has been referenced by CM Punk during his rivalry with Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will be competing in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Lynch may decide to make her comeback on the RAW following the biggest show of the year, and could call out CM Punk for his comments.

