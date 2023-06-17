5 WWE stars who could still get added to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE has determined all six competitors in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, but the same cannot be said about the women’s ladder match. WWE will determine the fifth and sixth competitor for the women’s match next week on RAW and SmackDown respectively, though they may have already spoiled their pick from the Red brand.

Fans might be wondering how come WWE still has two slots left with Money in the Bank just around the corner. It is worth mentioning that Bayley was the fifth woman to qualify for the match, but ended up getting worked by IYO SKY into putting her spot on the line against Shotzi. The two women will meet next Friday on SmackDown.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



She's just trying to help. #SmackDown Shotzi wants Bayley to put her MITB match spot on the line against her... IYO accepts...She's just trying to help. Shotzi wants Bayley to put her MITB match spot on the line against her... IYO accepts...She's just trying to help. 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/QwZ6HQqU5Z

As far as the men’s ladder match is concerned, WWE determined the sixth competitor for the bout this past Monday on RAW when Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle in their qualifier. We also saw signs of rift between members of The Judgment Day after Finn Balor got his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank.

It is possible that WWE could add another participant to the ladder match. Last year, Vince McMahon had Austin Theory walk in as the surprise seventh contestant. The current United States Champion ended up walking away with the green briefcase. Theory, however, joined the illustrious list of superstars who failed to cash-in their contract.

Having said that, let’s take a look at five stars who could still get added to the Money in the Bank ladder match:

#1. Logan Paul

Logan Paul hasn’t been seen since he lost to Seth Rollins in a thrilling contest at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick is set to return to RAW next week, leading fans to wonder if he could be added to the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest LOGAN PAUL ON RAW NEXT WEEK YOOOO LOGAN PAUL ON RAW NEXT WEEK YOOOO https://t.co/aUgK6GIgEv

Paul is no stranger to taking high-flying risks and the ladder match just happens to provide the right opportunity for him to showcase his crazy athletic abilities. It remains to be seen if the social media megastar will find his way to the O2 Arena in London.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre continues to remain a hot topic even though he hasn’t appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 39. There were reports of alleged differences between the Scottish Warrior and his employer with regard to his contract.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/rumor-pote… Potential reason why Drew McIntyre is yet to return to WWE TV Potential reason why Drew McIntyre is yet to return to WWE TVsportskeeda.com/wwe/rumor-pote…

The rumors were seemingly put to rest after Ridge Holland gave an update about Drew McIntyre’s future in WWE. The former WWE Champion is one name fans would love to see return as a surprise entrant at the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

#3. Shotzi

Shotzi lost to IYO SKY in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier on the June 9, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. All hope seemed lost for the Blackheart until she found a way to re-enter the much-anticipated contest.

Shotzi challenged Bayley to put her spot on the line during a backstage segment on the latest edition of the blue brand. IYO SKY accepted the challenge on her partner’s behalf and the match was officially booked for SmackDown next week.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez wasn’t booked for Money in the Bank and that annoyed her fans. However, things took a rather surprising turn after the powerhouse was booked to face Trish Stratus in a Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier.

The two women will meet inside the ring next Monday on RAW. It will be a huge opportunity for the former NXT Champion as she takes on a WWE Hall of Famer in Trish Stratus. It remains to be seen if the Quintessential Diva will stop Big Mami Cool in her tracks.

#5. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus hasn’t held a world title in years, but that doesn’t mean she never will. The WWE Hall of Famer will square off against Raquel Rodriguez in the women’s ladder match qualifier next week on RAW.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



Full interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling YouTube Zoey Stark on Triple H trusting her with this push she’s getting & how influential Trish Stratus is for the entire locker room. #ThankYouTrish Full interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling YouTube Zoey Stark on Triple H trusting her with this push she’s getting & how influential Trish Stratus is for the entire locker room. #ThankYouTrishFull interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling YouTube https://t.co/GtNH382FwC

Trish could get added to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st by overcoming the powerhouse. It remains to be seen if the Quintessential Diva will get help from her protégé Zoey Stark or see her plans ruined by her bitter rival.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes