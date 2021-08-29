5 WWE stars Vince McMahon allegedly gave up on in 2020: What happened next?

“Vince McMahon has given up on…” is a sentence that WWE fans have probably become accustomed to reading over the last few years.

In 2019, superstars including Apollo Crews and Humberto Carrillo were reportedly among a select few who Vince McMahon lost faith in throughout the year. Since then, both of those men have appeared regularly on WWE television but their careers continue to have highs and lows.

Vince McMahon is ultimately responsible for deciding which superstars are given prominent positions on his television shows. As a result, he often has to make the tough decision to reduce certain superstars’ television time if he has issues with their on-screen work.

In this article, let’s take a look at what happened next to five WWE stars who Vince McMahon allegedly gave up on in 2020.

#5. Vince McMahon allegedly gave up on Ricochet in 2020

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported in March 2020 that Vince McMahon was “so done” with Ricochet’s push on WWE RAW.

The report came after the high-flyer lost a 24/7 Championship match against Riddick Moss on the March 2, 2020 episode of RAW. A few days earlier, Ricochet also lost a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown in just 88 seconds.

Ricochet ended 2020 by losing singles matches on RAW against all four male RETRIBUTION members: SLAPJACK, MACE, T-BAR, and Mustafa Ali.

Ricochet’s WWE career in 2021

Ricochet has continued to appear regularly on Vince McMahon’s shows in 2021. However, it is fair to say that the 32-year-old has not come anywhere close to fulfilling his potential as a WWE Superstar.

The former United States Champion recently lost a 78-second match against Karrion Kross on RAW. Before that, his most notable WWE rivalry in 2021 arguably came on Main Event against long-term rival Mustafa Ali.

Alarmingly, Ricochet has only competed in one singles match on a pay-per-view main show in the last 24 months. That match – against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 – turned out to be one of the worst losses of his WWE career.

Given how Ricochet has been booked in 2021, those 2020 reports about Vince McMahon “giving up” on him look more accurate by the month.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood