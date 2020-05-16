5 WWE storylines that were canceled in 2020

Controversial Vince McMahon storyline; Roman Reigns' WrestleMania absence

WWE have a huge roster and it is next to impossible to accommodate all of the talents all the time. This means that some stories may be dropped if they aren't going anywhere, fan interest is low, or due to injuries or other reasons for a Superstar not being able to feature in it.

2020 has been quite a turbulent year for WWE and pro wrestling in general. The pandemic has hurt the pro wrestling business which has resulted in massive changes that have taken place.

There have been plenty of occasions when WWE abruptly canceled or put on hold storylines in WWE in 2020. Here, we take a look at five WWE storylines that were canceled in 2020:

#5 Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn after WrestleMania 36

Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36

Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn had an entertaining feud on SmackDown when the latter held the Intercontinental title. The two even had a match at WrestleMania 36 where Zayn defeated the former WWE Champion to retain his Intercontinental title.

And, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported a few weeks ago that the feud between Bryan and Zayn was supposed to continue after WrestleMania 36. But Zayn opted to stay at home during this ongoing pandemic, which is an option that WWE have given their Superstars.

The report also said that WWE were always going to include Bryan in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and that his participation in the match didn't come about due to Zayn's absence from television. Zayn was stripped of the Intercontinental Championship earlier this week.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has revealed that WWE had asked Zayn if he was willing to return, and with Zayn uncertain of when he will be able to return, he was stripped of the title.