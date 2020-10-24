5 WWE Superstars who could become Andrade's new manager

Andrade's partnership with Angel Garza came to an end a few weeks ago on RAW. Zelina Vega was also drafted over to SmackDown at the end of the WWE Draft.

Whilst there have been rumors that Vince McMahon has given up on the former NXT Champion, this could be the perfect time for Andrade to repackage and return.

If the former NXT Champion has some time away from WWE TV then he could return and start afresh with a new manager and a different attitude which might finally allow him to go after the World Championship.

Andrade isn't the strongest talker on the mic in WWE, which means that he would have to return with someone who can do the talking for him. Here is a look at five prospective managers for him.

#5 Fellow WWE star Lana could step in to manage Andrade

Zelina Vega stepped in to help Andrade rehab his lifestyle and was able to take him to the NXT Championship while both of them were in the black and gold brand. Now that Vega has gone to SmackDown, Andrade could be in the position where he needs to find some similar to guide him.

Lana may not have the best track record in recent years, but when her stats while managing Rusev are brought into account, she would be the perfect candidate.

Lana's in a rough position on WWE TV at present and this could be a way to prevent The Ravishing Russian from being put through another table by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

After her RAW Women's Championship loss to Asuka last week, there's not much going on for Lana at present since Natalya was also drafted to SmackDown. Andrade and Lana could make an interesting team.