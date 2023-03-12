5 WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley could win tag team titles with

From conquering beasts and warriors to becoming a two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley's list of accomplishments is pretty stacked. Now, it's high time for him to complete his Grand Slam.

In his second (and current) WWE stint alone, The All Mighty has won the WWE, United States, and Intercontinental titles twice each. So, he's just a tag team championship reign away from becoming a Grand Slam champion. Interestingly, the 46-year-old fully plans on having that feather in his cap.

That begs the question: who will team up with Bobby Lashley? After all, he has done a pretty good job of making enemies off the entire roster. There are hardly any top superstars whom The Destroyer hasn't put in The Hurt Lock yet.

However, the illustrious history of professional wrestling is proof that differences can always be sorted out. That said, here are five WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley could become a tag team champion with.

#5. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Starting with the most unrealistic scenario, but one that even Lashley would like to see unfold.

The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate have collided several times since the start of 2022. They have beaten each other to a pulp on multiple occasions and cost each other massive opportunities. That said, all signs point to their feud finally being in the rearview, despite the controversial finish at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Now, the question is: could the two powerhouses ever set their differences aside for a chance to rule the tag-team division? Even though Bobby Lashley believes it's a far-fetched idea, he is certainly not against it.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's show, "Next Stop Hollywood," Lashley stated that teaming up with Lesnar will be like the modern-day Road Warriors:

"We'll be like the modern-day Road Warriors. It'll probably be fun. The crowd will probably get off on watching us go through dismantling people together. That would be pretty interesting."

Additionally, seeing Lesnar with a non-world championship for once would be interesting.

#4. Omos

Since Triple H took over creative, fans have noticed several positive developments. A Hurt Business reunion, on top of that, would be yet another addition to his "cookbook."

Over the past couple of months, there have been subtle and obvious teases of the aforementioned group getting back together. If plans indeed call for MVP to get the band back together, chances are for Omos to be a part of it as well. Also, with the Nigerian Gaint about to get the 'Brock Lesnar rub," his presence could benefit the faction.

One possibility is for Bobby Lashley and Omos to be the group's resident tag team instead of Benjamin and Alexander. While the WrestleMania 38 adversaries haven't exactly gotten the chance to see eye-to-eye, they must be smart enough to sense the money in their alliance.

Additionally, Omos being a former tag-team champion could use his experience to help Lashley achieve his Grand Slam.

#3. Baron Corbin

This might not seem like a quality pairing on paper, but it could be the key to The All Mighty's first-ever tag-title win.

In late 2018/early 2019, Bobby Lashley was among the top heels on WWE RAW. As a result, he would often join forces with fellow villains such as Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. They fought against The Shield, Braun Strowman, and others as a trio.

Furthermore, as a duo, Lashley and Corbin have won over Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. So, despite their credibilities being polar opposites at the moment, they have shown they can work together once the bell rings. That's exactly what a team needs while standing across the ring from the WWE Tag Team Champions.

For what it's worth, this unlikely partnership could inspire Corbin to revert to his "Lone" ways.

#2. LA Knight

A potential Bobby Lashley/LA Knight team-up isn't totally out of the question.

Not every day does the WWE Universe see a "Megastar" and a "Destroyer" walk down the aisle together. Bobby Lashley and LA Knight have a chance to give the fans just that!

Lashley and Knight are different in more ways than the number of times Roman Reigns has main-evented WrestleMania. But if booked correctly, they could become a force to be reckoned with in the tag-team division. Add to the fact that they have teamed up several times during their IMPACT Wrestling days.

While Lashley will bring immense credibility to the team, Knight will further elevate it using his energizing charisma. So, their alliance wouldn't take much effort to get over with the crowds.

Also, them being Bray Wyatt's first two major opponents since his WWE return in 2022 could be a factor that brings them together post-WrestleMania 39.

#1. Braun Strowman

After being away from the Stamford-based company for 10 years, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE on the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW. He was a babyface at the time.

A few weeks into his comeback, The Dominator would find himself in a rivalry with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Helping Lashley in this program was none other than The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Together, the two juggernauts gave the former NXT Champions a tough time. However, their alliance was short-lived, as they would soon go their separate ways before Lashley's heel turn in late 2018. Their paths kept crossing over the next couple of years but as foes.

Strowman is currently in a popular tag team with Ricochet. But there's no guarantee they will stay united once the potential Draft happens. The roster shake-up could lead to Lashley and Strowman ending up on the same brand, which could pave the way for the two to rekindle their team.

What's even more interesting is that the tag team champions they challenge could very well be their rivals from 2018, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

