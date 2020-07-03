5 WWE Superstars who came close to retiring but didn't

For whichever reason, some WWE Superstars have flirted with retirement in the past without eventually calling it quits.

Some of these WWE Superstars do appear to be heading towards a potential retirement as of today.

Could Big Match John be retiring soon?

There are a plethora of reasons for a WWE Superstar to call it quits on their career. Be it their contractual status, the relevancy of their gimmick, their fitness status, or simply their desire to continue wrestling, several WWE Superstars have openly flirted with the idea of retirement from in-ring action.

Not everyone though has gone ahead and acted on the same. We've seen speculation on several stars potentially heading towards hanging up their boots only for them to continue with their in-ring career. The Undertaker is the best example of that, although as things stand, The Phenom has finally retired.

On that note, let us look at five WWE Superstars who came close to retiring, but didn't.

#5 Big Show

And a lesson in never turning your back on a giant... #WWERaw https://t.co/W3WvVoNZwj — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) June 30, 2020

One of the few true remaining giants in the world of professional wrestling, Big Show has been a part of WWE since early 1999, barring the one gap year in 2007 of course. He is the only Superstar to win the WWE Championship, the WCW Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the ECW World Championship.

The Big Show has given us several remarkable spots throughout the course of his career and been the reason behind multiple ring collapses in the WWE. However, back in 2017, Big Show himself stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he would retire once his then-contract runs down in February 2018:

“No last matches, no fanfare, just ride off into the sunset and disappear,” said Big Show. “That’s more my style. I’ll find something else to do that is inspiring—and let these new kids take the business and the reigns and let them build the future."

As we all know now, Big Show is still pretty much an active competitor. In fact, he had addressed the rumors back in 2018 itself suggesting that he wasn't done yet with wrestling through this tweet.

The Big Show has had several surgeries in the meantime and as of today seems to be heading towards a match with Randy Orton at WWE's next PPV Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

