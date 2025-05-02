5 WWE Superstars who can dethrone Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship

Last week on SmackDown, Zelina Vega captured her first singles championship in WWE when she defeated Chelsea Green to win the Women's United States Championship. However, with her reign just beginning, a new wave of challengers could enter the scene in an attempt to dethrone the newly-crowned champion.

In this listicle, we look at five WWE Superstars who can put an end to Zelina's reign sooner than expected.

#5. Piper Niven could step up to Zelina Vega

Piper Niven has been riding with the Secret Hervice for a while now, but that alliance can only last so long. After watching Chelsea Green lose the title to Zelina, the Scottish star might decide to step into the spotlight herself. Piper holds a singles victory over the current champion from the March 21 episode of SmackDown, which adds to her claim to be the next in line.

#4. Alba Fyre

Speaking of the Secret Hervice — what about Alba Fyre?

The 32-year-old star has been one of WWE’s most consistent performers but hasn’t had that major singles moment on the main roster yet. Alba was a record-setting NXT UK Women’s Champion, holding the title for 649 days. If WWE is looking to shake up the women’s division or even plant early seeds for a Secret Hervice split, crowning Alba as the new champion would be a bold and exciting move.

#3. Lola Vice

There has been some buzz that Lola Vice’s name has come up as one of the potential call-ups from NXT, and it feels like the timing couldn’t be better.

The 26-year-old star has been a regular performer on Tuesday nights. With her flashy charisma, legitimate MMA background, and growing confidence, she might become someone WWE would want to fast-track. A showdown with Zelina Vega upon her arrival on the main roster and winning the Women's United States Championship would be the perfect way to make a statement.

#2. Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross has not appeared on television since moving to SmackDown earlier this year, but with rumors making rounds about The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss potentially returning, she might not stay in the shadows for much longer.

While Bliss may set her sights on the world title, Nikki could target the Women's United States Championship. An unpredictable, unhinged Nikki Cross chasing after Zelina Vega would make for some captivating television.

#1. Paige

After parting ways with AEW, there has been talk for a while now about Paige possibly returning to WWE, and if that happens, a shot at the Women’s United States Title could be exactly what she needs to make an immediate impact.

If The Anti-Diva makes her return, she will bring the buzz with her. And if she steps up to challenge Zelina Vega for the Women’s United States Championship, it could instantly put both the title and the feud right at the top of the show.

It will be interesting to see how Zelina Vega's reign shapes up. Who do you think will be the one to dethrone her?

