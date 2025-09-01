5 WWE Superstars who can replace Roman Reigns after Clash in Paris

Even though Roman Reigns secured a victory over Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, the night unfortunately did not end well for OTC1, as he was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and The Auszilla after the match. Reigns had to be stretchered out of the arena and was sent to the hospital.

The Head of the Table is expected to be out of action for a while, which leaves a spot open on Monday Night RAW. In his absence, The Vision could further tighten its grip on the show. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team must introduce a replacement for the OTC, who could fight Seth Rollins and his faction.

With that being said, let's look at five WWE Superstars who could fill Roman Reigns' shoes following Clash in Paris:

#5. Sheamus could stand up to The Vision in Roman Reigns' absence

Sheamus could be a great choice to side with the babyfaces against The Vision. The Celtic Warrior came up short against Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Clash in Paris. However, despite losing, his stellar performance impressed everyone. As a result, Sheamus could be elevated to the top of the card.

Previously, the 47-year-old stood up for Akira Tozawa and Otis, who were being bullied by Rusev. After a hard-hitting rivalry with The Bulgarian Brute, Sheamus could continue the trend of standing up to bullies and turn his attention toward The Vision. Moreover, The Celtic Warrior shares a long history with Roman Reigns, which could open up various possibilities once the OTC makes his return.

#4. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is currently out of action due to a groin injury he suffered on the April 19 episode of SmackDown. If he is medically cleared to compete, Mysterio could replace Roman Reigns in the battle against The Vision. The Master of the 619 is no stranger to Seth Rollins' cunning tactics.

During the pandemic era, Mysterio and Rollins were involved in a fierce rivalry that saw the two veterans lock horns in several matches, including a bizarre Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Therefore, Mysterio could renew his feud with The Visionary upon his return.

#3. Jey Uso

Jey Uso tried to save Roman Reigns from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris. However, he succumbed to the numbers game and received a Spear from The Dog of WWE. The YEET Master had to compete in the Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship later that night with a rib injury and was eventually unsuccessful in capturing the gold.

Moreover, the buildup to Clash in Paris destroyed whatever unity there was among the babyfaces. Therefore, with his only remaining ally, Roman Reigns, out of action, there may be even more pressure on The YEET Master. Jey may be forced to take Reigns' place until he returns.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov has been out of action for almost a year due to a torn ACL. However, just before Clash in Paris, a report suggested that he was close to making his in-ring return. Therefore, upon his comeback, the Triple H-led creative team could straight away put The Mad Dragon in the main event scene against The Vision.

Dragunov is one of the best in-ring performers in the company, and there could be no better way of reintroducing him to the mix than having him challenge The Vision's ever-growing dominance. Moreover, he has a history with Bron Breakker from their NXT days, which could be explored further if The Mad Dragon is pitted against the villainous faction. This potential feud would keep fans invested until Roman Reigns comes back.

#1. Gunther

Gunther has been out of action since SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. The Ring General is known to be a prizefighter. Hence, upon his return, he could immediately go after the current champion, Seth Rollins.

With OTC1 sidelined, The Ring General could pose a credible threat to Seth Rollins and his faction. Moreover, this potential scenario could also lead to Gunther once again crossing paths with his arch-enemy, Jey Uso. This time, the two could be standing side by side instead of against each other.

