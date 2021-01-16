5 WWE Superstars who changed major booking decisions

WWE is a scripted sport and works in the same manner as a weekly soap opera with long-lasting storylines and segments that are a part of the same. These angles then lead to matches between the participating Superstars at major events.

To carry out these angles without a hitch, the company employs a team of creative writers that churns out stories for WWE TV on a regular basis. WWE Superstars usually go ahead with these stories without making a fuss about it, but there have been instances where the opposite happened.

At one point in their careers, some Superstars become popular enough to bag the power to influence booking decisions. When such a time arrives, Superstars can change a pre-determined booking if they don't like it, or feel as if it wouldn't benefit them in any manner. In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who changed major booking decisions, for a variety of reasons.

#5 Goldberg didn't want to ruin his character with a loss to The Fiend

Goldberg

At Super ShowDown 2020, The Fiend was set to defend his Universal title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, in what many dubbed a dream encounter. Until that point, The Fiend was an unstoppable monster who had put down everyone who came in his path. Fans were hoping for him to win the match and head towards WrestleMania as Universal Champion. The original WWE plans weren't any different either.

Things changed at the last minute though, as Goldberg didn't want to lose to The Fiend and 'ruin' his image in front of his young fans.

"We were told that Goldberg going over was a last-minute decision, apparently because Goldberg didn’t want to risk damaging his image. It was noted that Goldberg bargained for creative control and pushed for the title win because 'The Fiend' was a monster and the younger fans needed to see him come out victorious, or it would ruin his character."

The Fiend and Goldberg's WWE Super ShowDown match didn't even last five minutes

Goldberg squashed the most dangerous entity in all of WWE in a matter of minutes, at Super ShowDown. He had become a legit draw at that point and was able to influence major WWE bookings when it came to his position on the roster. Goldberg went on to lose the belt to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36, while The Fiend defeated John Cena at the same event.