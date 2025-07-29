5 WWE Superstars who could be double champions in 2025

In WWE, being a double champion is a massive status booster. There have been many superstars over the years who have achieved this feat. Top stars, including Seth Rollins, Triple H, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Bayley, and more, have managed to hold two titles at the same time.Even recently, Sol Ruca and Stephanie Vaquer on NXT and Becky Lynch on the main roster have carried two titles. The current WWE roster is filled with talented stars who have the ability to become double champions this year.So, here are five stars who could win that honor in 2025.#5. El Grande Americano (still the Speed Double Champion technically, challenging for the AAA Mega Title)El Grande Americano made his AAA Lucha Libre debut recently and received a massive ovation from the crowd. Ludwig Kaiser has picked up and carried the mantel of the masked Luchador beautifully in Chad Gable's absence.After defeating Octagon Jr., Americano interrupted AAA Mega Champion Hijo Del Vikingo and Dragon Lee, which led to Lee taking out El Grande. El Grande Ameicano is now all set to challenge for the Mega Campeonato at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16 in a Fatal Four-Way.El Grande Americano [Image Credits: wwe.com]This match will showcase how Americano fares with the real AAA luchadors. El Grande is already the WWE Speed Champion, and winning the AAA Mega Title will make him a cross-promotional double champion. However, who gets to hold the title will be debated once Gable returns.#4. Dominik Mysterio (WWE IC Title and AAA Mega Title at Triplemania)As the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio can easily become a double champion. He made his debut in AAA at Alianzas on July 25 during the same segment involving El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and Vikingo.He took out both Lee and Vikingo, getting involved in the Fatal Four-way for the AAA Mega Title at Triplemania XXXIII. This will be a massive opportunity for Mysterio to win the title and be The Judgment Day's first double champion.However, there is one small issue, as he will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles at SummerSlam on August 3.Going into the two-night event, Styles is the fan favorite to win. So, this could be a bad situation for Mysterio to fulfill his dreams of becoming a double champion since Triplemania XXXIII takes place after SummerSlam on August 16.#3. Sol Ruca (already a double champion) could challenge for the NXT Women's TitleNXT's Sol Ruca is already a double champion by default. She currently holds the WWE Women's Speed Championship and the NXT Women's North American Title.However, since Speed Title couldn't be defended on regular weekly shows or PLEs, Ruca can actually become a double champion if she goes for the NXT Women's Championship, currently held by Jacy Jayne.Sol Ruca [Image Credits: wwe.com]This would put Ruca at the same level as Stephanie Vaquer, who was recently also a double champion in NXT. Sol has blown away the fans and critics with her performance in NXT. If there is one star who should be the next double champion, it is her.#2. Roxanne Perez (already tag team champion, could challenge for the Women's World Title post SummerSlam)Roxanne Perez has wowed fans with her run as NXT Women's Champion. Her push on the main roster and in-ring performance have been praised by many. She could soon gun for one of the big belts as the current one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.She could pick a feud with either Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship or Naomi for the Women's World Championship.As a young talent, her motivation may be to challenge for the world title, aiming to prove herself superior to the top stars on the roster. This is a trope WWE has used multiple times. If she wins, it would put her in the same league as Becky Lynch, who coined the term, Becky Two Belts.#1. Charlotte Flair (could win the Women's Tag Team Title and challenge either Tiffany Stratton or Jade Cargill post- SummerSlam)Charlotte Flair's 2025 return from injury proved that she is hungry for more. After winning the Women's Royal Rumble match, she failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, but she does have the chance to win the Women's Tag Team Title this weekend.At SummerSlam, The Queen will team up with Alexa Bliss to take on The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. The duo is the fan favorite to win the title this weekend in New Jersey.If they do succeed, Flair could set her sights once again on the main belt. WWE has teased a feud between her and Jade Cargill, who is set to battle for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. If Cargill wins, Flair could finally go after Big Jade. Moreover, this is something fans have been waiting for a long time to see.If Stratton retains, Flair could revisit their 'Mania feud, now with Alexa Bliss on her side. The company could also create a storyline where Bliss is jealous of The Queen's success, leading to a feud after she wins the title and becomes a double champion.