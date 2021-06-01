5 WWE Superstars who earned John Cena's respect

As one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry, John Cena has worked hard to give it his all in WWE. Cena has been one of the biggest names in WWE for almost two decades. During that time, he's won no less than 16 world championships and enjoyed some of the most memorable rivalries in all of sports entertainment.

Over the past few years, Cena has cut down his time in the ring to focus on other projects related to Hollywood. However, he has remained connected to what WWE has to offer and has frequently commented on the company’s product and its superstars.

The Leader of the Cenation is rumored to make a return to the ring sometime later this year, when the company welcomes back fans into the arena. This could lead to a new rivalry for the veteran who can help put more superstars over before calling it a day.

The 16-time World Champion has showered several of his colleagues with praise over the past few years and shown them respect.

In this list, we take a look at the WWE Superstars who have earned John Cena's respect.

#5 WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has received praise from John Cena

Seth Rollins has carried WWE forward just like John Cena did

Seth Rollins has pulled off several great gimmicks extremely well in WWE. From being The Architect in The Shield to being The Messiah of WWE, Rollins has proven that he is amongst the most versatile wrestlers of all time.

Rollins and John Cena enjoy a healthy relationship backstage. The two have mutual respect and have been part of a few great rivalries. Cena recently praised Rollins’ work in the ring, especially during the pandemic era when there were no crowds in attendance.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and John Cena pic.twitter.com/KUgVhwRr7k — AOP (@AkamAop) January 12, 2020

“Seth Rollins has done an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowdless environment.”

Rollins responded to John Cena’s comments and claimed that he was honored to be at the forefront of Cena's mind when asked the question.

"John is someone that I respect a lot as a performer, but also as a human being, so for my name to be at the forefront of his mind when asked about that, as someone who is worthwhile, it means a lot coming from him, I just have a lot of respect for him, for what he's done for the industry, but also, he's a great dude. To be thought highly of by him is cool, I do appreciate that a lot."

Rollins has been doing an incredible job in WWE and has received a lot of praise from current and former superstars for his work. He has carried the company well over the past few years and has enjoyed a few incredible reigns with the top titles.

