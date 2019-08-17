5 WWE Superstars Edge could face if he returns

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 152 // 17 Aug 2019, 14:08 IST

Edge and Wyatt

At SummerSlam 2019, Edge returned to the squared circle by delivering a thunderous Spear to Elias. The guitar-clad villain hurled a string of insults geared towards Toronto during the SummerSlam kickoff, which proved to be a big mistake, considering the fact that there were a bunch of Canadian greats backstage at the time.

Suddenly, the crowd roared in unison as Edge's music hit, and out came The Rated-R Superstar. Edge proceeded to hit Elias with his signature finishing move, The Spear, as the crowd cheered for the Hall of Famer.

Soon after, Edge talked about his return at SummerSlam and opened up on the possibility of him coming back to WWE to wrestle a match! Edge's neck injury deemed him unfit to compete back in 2011, leading to his retirement.

Let's take a look at five Superstars Edge could face if he does manage to come back to wrestle one last time.

#5 The Fiend

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, where he attacked the crowd-favorite Finn Balor and made his eerie presence felt. On the Raw Reunion episode, The Fiend came out and attacked WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, while he was reminiscing about his glorious past. Wyatt attacked Foley with a Mandible Claw and is now using the finisher as his own.

What if Edge comes back for the sole purpose of putting over The Fiend? Now that he has already put down Foley, a victory over someone of the stature of Edge would be incredibly beneficial for Wyatt's career, which has just been revived in the form of The Fiend.

Taking out legends has always benefitted a young gun, case in point: Randy Orton as "The Legend Killer".

