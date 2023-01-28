5 WWE Superstars that could invade the Royal Rumble

This year's WWE Royal Rumble event is finally here, and the anticipation is off the charts. There will be two Royal Rumble matches tonight, with the winning male and female superstars earning the opportunity to challenge for a title at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes appear to be the favorites to win matches this year, but anything is possible. The Premium Live Event rarely goes as expected, and anyone can show up to make an impact.

Listen below are five possible WWE Superstars that could invade this year's Royal Rumble event.

#5. Uncle Howdy could cause chaos at WWE Royal Rumble

Uncle Howdy once again appeared on television during this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. During the go-home show for Royal Rumble, LA Knight mocked Bray Wyatt and cosplayed him. Bray interrupted from his rocking chair and warned him ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match at the Premium Live Event.

The mysterious Uncle Howdy then appeared on a balcony in the crowd and waved to LA Knight. Uncle Howdy recently attacked The Eater of Worlds, but Bray did not seem bothered by his interruption.

It would be interesting to see Uncle Howdy be a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

#4. The Undertaker could make one last appearance

The Undertaker made a shocking appearance as The American Bada** this past Monday night during WWE RAW XXX. He was rudely interrupted by LA Knight, but The Deadman was unfazed. After a few insults, Knight tried to retreat out of the ring, but Bray Wyatt showed up on the entrance ramp.

Knight got back into the ring, and The Undertaker grabbed him by the throat. He handed LA off to Bray Wyatt, and he planted him with a Sister Abigail.

Bray and The Undertaker then shared a moment in the ring, and The Phenom whispered something to Wyatt. Perhaps The Undertaker said, "I'll see you at Royal Rumble," and has one more incredible moment planned for the WWE Universe.

#3. Ronda Rousey could appear despite the rumors

Ronda Rousey has been subjected to a lot of criticism following losing the SmackDown Women's Championship on December 30th. Charlotte Flair returned from her hiatus and quickly defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet in an impromptu match. At the time, Charlotte had not been seen since losing an I Quit match to Ronda Rousey last May at WrestleMania Backlash.

It has been reported that Ronda is not expected to be a part of the Royal Rumble. Things may have changed without anyone knowing about it, and Rousey could show up as an entrant at the Premium Live Event.

The 35-year-old want to get some measure of revenge after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Queen in such an unceremonious fashion. A good way to get revenge on Flair would be to win at the rumble match and take the SmackDown Women's Championship back from Charlotte at WrestleMania.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. He sat down for an interview on the Kevin Owens Show before the two superstars quickly came to blows. The Rattlesnake did more than hold his own in the match and defeated Owens to send the crowd home happy.

There have been recent rumors that WWE wants Stone Cold to compete once again at this year's WrestleMania, perhaps in a match against Roman Reigns. Austin could shock wrestling fans once again and win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match at 58 years old.

#1. The Rock could win the Royal Rumble

The Rock has been rumored to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for some time now. However, recent reports suggest that The Great One may not appear at the biggest show of the year in April after all.

If the rumors wind up being false, The Rock could return at this year's Royal Rumble and electrify the WWE Universe by winning the match. Roman Reigns has been unstoppable with The Bloodline by his side. However, The Rock could return to remind Roman who the true Tribal Chief is and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

