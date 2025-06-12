5 WWE Superstars Jey Uso could betray and turn heel after losing the World Heavyweight Title

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. This ended his 51-day reign since winning the title at WrestleMania 41.

Fans were left shocked at this booking decision, but the big question was, what could be next for the Yeet Master? WWE won’t have him go after Gunther once more since that has been done a few times already.

However, if he were to turn heel now, below are five stars he could betray in the weeks or months ahead:

#5. Sami Zayn

One of Jey’s longest friends and fellow OG Bloodline member, Sami Zayn, is the perfect person Jey could turn heel on. Zayn has been someone who has stood beside The Yeet Master through everything The Bloodline did to him.

Not only is Zayn a massive babyface, but he also qualified for the semi-final in the King of the Ring Tournament. The winner gets a shot at the World Title against either The Ring General or John Cena.

Sami Zayn wins his qualifying match [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Seeing these two former friends go against each other, especially with Jey turning heel, will shock the fans and make them rally behind the Honorary Uce. At the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event, the final of the tournament will take place. The crowd at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, won’t believe if the creator of the YeetMania turns heel and prevents Zayn from winning.

#4. Roman Reigns' return to WWE, but gets betrayed?

Fans have been waiting for Roman Reigns to return since RAW after WrestleMania 41, after his massive loss at The Show of Shows. Not only did he lose to Seth Rollins, but he watched as his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, betrayed him and joined forces with The Visionary instead.

Right now, Rollins has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by his side and is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. While Reigns will return as the OTC, he will undoubtedly look to the members of the OG Bloodline to even the numbers. Jey Uso could then betray him in a sudden swerve.

If the Yeet Master joins his brother and the Tribal Chief only to betray them, the OTC will become the underdog in the storyline, and people will get behind him even more. All three men will benefit from such a heel turn from Jey Uso, which will revitalise The Bloodline storyline. Moreover, this could lead to Jimmy taking on his brother in a feud again that could last for a few months.

#3. Jimmy Uso

At WrestleMania 40, Jey faced his brother Jimmy, but he was the babyface while Big Jim was the heel. Now, reverse it as Jimmy turned babyface and has been over with the crowd. If his own brother takes him out on SmackDown or at a PLE, fans will be shocked and stunned by this move. This could also set up their rematch with the roles reversed.

Could Jey Uso betray Jimmy? [Image Credits: wwe.com]

This will mirror Cody and Dustin Rhodes’ storyline feud from 2015. The story will help elevate Jimmy and keep Jey in the singles run. It could end with the two reconciling and forming The Usos once again. Fans have lost their minds every time the two of them have squashed their feuds and embraced.

#2. CM Punk

Jey Uso has stood beside and helped CM Punk since the Second City Saint returned to WWE in 2023. The two were alongside Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Recently, Punk has been on a mission to take down Rollins and his gang with little to no help.

If Jey starts out by helping The Second City Saint, only to turn on him, it would turn out to be a shocker. Punk is currently feuding with John Cena for the Undisputed Title at Night of Champions.

This is another great opportunity for The Yeet Master to turn heel. Fans have speculated that Rollins could try to cash in at the PLE. Jey could come out to help The Straight Edge Superstar, only to turn on him. This could lead to the two having a decent short-term feud for a few months.

#1. Cody Rhodes

This is the same man Jey teamed with at WWE Money in the Bank to beat John Cena and Logan Paul. Arguably the biggest babyface and the face of WWE, Cody Rhodes is another great target for Mr. Yeet to turn heel against.

Rhodes is part of the King of the Ring Tournament. If he wins it, he will undoubtedly go after Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which will take place at SummerSlam.

If Jey costs Rhodes the title, it could be a major turning point in The American Nightmare’s storyline. WWE could pull another Cena-like heel turn from Elimination Chamber this year for The Yeet Master.

This will add a new feud for Rhodes and ensure that one of his most loyal friends is no longer by his side.

