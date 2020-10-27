5 WWE Superstars who could make a huge impact when they return

2020 is slowly coming to an end, and it's likely that some big WWE superstars will start making their returns by the time WrestleMania 37 comes around.

Even though both RAW and SmackDown's showrunners aren't too desperate for a few big names to come back, some popular names who are currently inactive could be huge additions to WWE's overarching landscape.

This list will also be taking a look at the return status of the superstars that will be mentioned below and in the next few slides, so with that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars who could make a huge impact when they return.

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

The last time fans saw Becky Lynch on WWE TV, the RAW Women's champion vacated her title and gave it to this year's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka.

Becky Lynch has taken a long hiatus from WWE due to her pregnancy. Her due date is in December 2020, and a report from WrestlingNews.co had revealed that Vince McMahon is hoping for Lynch to be ready to return by January or February.

It is rumored that the endgame is to have Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey wrestle each other at WrestleMania next year. Becky Lynch was reportedly spotted backstage at the season premiere episode of WWE SmackDown.

'The Man' may have to work twice as harder than everybody else to get in in-ring shape by the time 2021 rolls around. Since Lynch didn't technically lose her RAW Women's title to anybody before taking time off, she may directly enter the title scene upon returning to WWE.

There have been a lot of developments in the women's division since Lynch vacated her championship, and The Man could make a huge impact by appearing on SmackDown for a change of pace the next time around.