WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37, is days away.

"The Superbowl of Wrestling" is always a huge event, but this year is even more special as it is the first WWE show with fans in attendance for over a year.

Fans are looking forward to the two-day extravaganza, which features legends and current WWE Superstars clashing at the event. But this year's spectacular has several big legendary names conspicuous in their absence.

Plus WWE's booking leading into the "Show of Shows" hasn't been great and superstars such as Asuka, Braun Strowman and even WWE Champion Bobby Lashley have suffered from some bizarre and head-scratching booking decisions.

WWE's strange storylines, weak booking and poor programming have resulted in several superstars without a match on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All".

In this article, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars that should have a match at WrestleMania.

#5 WWE legend Triple H should wrestle at WrestleMania

Triple H will not be at this year's "Showcase of the Immortals"

Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer who earned the right to wrestle once a year at WWE's "Show of Shows".

Over the years, Triple H has swapped his business suit for his wrestling attire for a marquee match at WrestleMania. The Game has come out of his backstage role to wrestle Daniel Bryan, Sting, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on WWE's biggest stage.

Advertisement

The mind behind NXT is still in great shape. It comes as a surprise The Cerebral Assassin will not be donning his custom black trunks for this year's event. One thing Triple H is known for at WrestleMania is his incredible entrances, and the fact one will not be happening in front of live fans after a year of crowd-less events is a crying shame.

"Triple H is the king of WrestleMania entrances."



Some of his Epic Mania Entrances👇#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QXWaFuL4vZ — 𝗔𝗷𝗶𝘁 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗵𝗮👌👌 (@srk_akjha) April 4, 2021

To make his absence even more painful, there were rumors that AJ Styles was asking for a match against Triple H at this year's show. Two of the best to ever do it clashing at WWE's mega event in front of fans would have been a match to behold.

However, Styles is involved in a tag team match with Omos against the New Day. Therefore, a battle between the two legends will have to wait or remain in the dream match category for good.

Triple H's name and status is a surefire selling point for wrestling fans. He is a legendary figure synonymous with WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT