5 WWE Superstars who may not wrestle in 2020

Two former WWE Champions and one former RAW Women's Champion will be missing in action for the rest of 2020.

A SmackDown Superstar was recently written off television due to an injury.

A SmackDown Superstar was recently written off WWE television due to a serious injury

2020 has been quite a year in general, and an even more tumultuous one for pro wrestling and WWE. The pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works of many of WWE's plans, and forced them to alter many aspects of their shows.

There have been a few Superstars who have been unlucky with injury which will see them miss the rest of 2020, while one Superstar won't be seen on WWE television for the remainder of the year for personal reasons.

Here, let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who may not wrestle in 2020:

#6 Elias

Elias being stretchered out as part of a storyline injury on SmackDown

Elias was written off television recently, when he was run over by a car on SmackDown. The former 24/7 Champion had suffered a legitimate injury which needed surgery which was why he was written off WWE television on the May 29th episode of SmackDown.

He reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury which needed to be operated upon, and he will be out of action for anywhere between six and nine months. Elias' injury means that he will miss the rest of 2020, and we could potentially see him only in 2021.

A recent update by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the SmackDown Superstar could potentially only return by WrestleMania 37, which will take place in April 2021.

"Elias got ran over by that car in a segment a couple of weeks ago, but he's got a torn pectoral and may not be back till WrestleMania 37. Heal up soon."

This is terrible news for Elias, who was building some momentum on SmackDown, and this abrupt stop to his run on the Blue brand will hurt the growth of his gimmick.

