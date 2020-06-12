5 WWE Superstars who have been MVPs of the Post-COVID era shows

These WWE Superstars have been on a roll despite the prevailing conditions.

The ongoing pandemic has hit the pro wrestling business in more ways than one.

Rollins with his disciples, Austin Theory and Murphy

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a deep impact on the global economy. With almost the entire world essentially being shut down for the last three months, all major sporting events have either been postponed or rescheduled to a later date. The most prominent among them being the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which has been pushed to 2021. Pro wrestling has also been hit hard by the coronavirus. All of the major independent promotions have had to cancel shows. As of this writing, WWE, Impact and AEW are the only major promotions that have been putting on shows on a weekly basis.

Since the worldwide travel restrictions due to the pandemic, WWE has had to cancel a bulk of live events, most notably their European and the upcoming Japanese tours. The company has been, however, taping weekly shows from their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It has been quite surreal to watch the Superstars perform in an empty arena.

That being said, there have been a number of Superstars who have stepped up to the plate - putting on shows so good, you forget there isn't a crowd. Well, a crowd that isn't made up of Performance Center members.

Here are five WWE superstars who have been the MVPs of WWE'S Post-COVID-19 era shows.

#5 Zelina Vega

Vega and her stable have been one of the most featured acts on RAW

Managers have become a rarity in today's WWE landscape. With more emphasis being given to in-ring action, it has become almost impossible for someone in a non-wrestling role to be relevant for a long period of time. The most notable manager in WWE over the last decade has been Paul Heyman. But, then there is the argument of him managing a once in a lifetime athlete like Brock Lesnar.

Zelina Vega has been an exception to this, as she has been one of the most featured acts on RAW for the past few months. Following Andrade's suspension at the start of the year, Vega was paired with a debuting Angel Garza, followed by Austin Theory joining the crew. Vega's stable would wreak havoc on RAW in the weeks following WWE WrestleMania 36, before Theory was thrown out of the faction.

Whether it be on the microphone or just standing at ringisde, Vega has been able to knock it out of the park every time she comes on the screen.

