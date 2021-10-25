5 WWE Superstars and their original career choices

For a number of superstars, performing for WWE was not their original career choice. They first tried their hand at other career options before finally deciding to join Vince McMahon's promotion to cement their illustrous journey in professional wrestling.

In this article we look at five current WWE Superstars and their original career choices before they made WWE home.

Special Mention - WWE Legend - The Undertaker who was a basketball player before joining WWE

The Undertaker is one of the most respected WWE Superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. He has laid countless opponents to rest in his 30-year famed career.

Before carving an unparalleled legacy in WWE, The Phenom, with his towering height, was a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. He played the sport in college for two years before moving to Texas Wesleyan University, where he played as a center for the Rams. Taker also considered playing professional basketball in Europe before finally deciding to focus on professional wrestling.

Imagine if The Deadman had continued playing professional basketball, the landscape of WWE would look so different with a character called The Undertaker never seeing the light of day.

#5 WWE Superstar Happy Corbin - Former NFL Player

Happy Corbin (fka Baron Corbin) has been on a roll of late on SmackDown after beating Shinuske Nakamura to become the number one contender for his Intercontinental Championship. His new show "Happy Talk" has also been gaining traction with the WWE Universe.

Before joining WWE in 2012, Corbin was an NFL (National Football League) player. He began his college career as a Division II footballer in Northwest Missouri.

After college, Corbin ended up going undrafted, signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2009. He then had a tenure with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010-11, playing as a part of their practice squad before finally deciding to make WWE his long-term career option.

