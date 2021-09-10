5 WWE Superstars who are friends with Randy Orton

Randy Orton is arguably the greatest sports entertainer of this generation. The Apex Predator has already won fourteen worlds in WWE and still has a lot left in the tank.

Not only has The Viper excelled as a solo superstar, but also worked extremely well in tag teams. He has won three tag team championships, and those reigns have brought him close to his tag partners.

Some of the biggest names in WWE are good friends with Randy behind the scenes. With that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars who are friends with Randy in real life.

#5. Edge and Randy Orton have spark that has made things work for them in WWE

Edge chose Randy to be his first opponent since his WWE return in 2020. The two had an extended rivalry that saw the Rated-R Superstar pick an injury and take time off again.

It wasn’t the first time the two men got into a rivalry in WWE. Randy and Edge have had several matches together, and against each other, in their careers.

The Viper and Edge are good friends behind the scenes and The Rated-R Superstar prefers working with Randy. In an interview with USA Today’s For The Win, Edge spoke about the first time he met The Apex Predator.

“The first time I met him, I still remember it, I really do. That meeting where Bob [Orton] introduced us, and I just remember thinking ‘hey, he’s taller than me.’ And thinking that he’s got all the tools by just looking at him. You know, he’s a good-looking guy, all of those things – but you don’t know what they bring to the table from an in-ring aspect. The first time I saw him work, I went ‘OK, he’s special.’ And then the first time that we ever actually wrestled against each other was for the Intercontinental title, and pretty much from the get-go, from the first time we locked up there was just something different between us. And it’s either there or it’s not. You can work to get there with someone, but with him and I that spark was immediate. And I’ve had it like that with maybe one other person.”

Former WWE Superstar and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray, known by his ring name Bubba Ray Dudley, also spoke about the rivalry between the two WWE Superstars in 2020. Ray pointed out that their friendship helped make the rivalry better and more personal.

“Now we get to something completely different with Edge. We get a backstory, we get history, we get friendship, we get family.”

Randy and Edge are currently working on different brands in WWE. However, it would be great if the company pairs them up for another tag team run before either man hangs up their boots.

