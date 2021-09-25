5 WWE Stars who reluctantly agreed to participate in a storyline

WWE writers are tasked with the responsibility of creating hundreds of storylines per year. Those ideas eventually make their way to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who has the final say on which storyline developments appear on television.

With so many superstars waiting for opportunities on RAW and SmackDown, television time is often limited for some of WWE’s most talented performers.

As a result, turning down pitches from the company’s creative team is a risk that some superstars and non-wrestling personalities do not want to take. Others, however, have no problem telling WWE’s decision-makers about their reservations when a questionable storyline has been created for them.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE on-screen talent who reluctantly agreed to take part in a certain storyline.

#5 Seth Rollins reluctantly agreed to WWE splitting up The Shield

Although Seth Rollins’ on-screen character was responsible for The Shield’s demise in 2014, the man behind the villainous persona was strongly against WWE’s idea.

Rollins said on Notsam Wrestling in 2017 that he thought The Shield had a lengthy run ahead of them as babyfaces. However, WWE’s higher-ups had other ideas.

“It was thrust upon us very quickly. I don't know if that story [has] been told or not, but we were not prepared so well for the break-up - 'yeah, you're going this way, you're going this way, you're going that way' sort of thing. Well, no [they did not want to break up], we weren't ready for it,” Rollins said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

After a 15-month run as a heel faction, The Shield became babyfaces in February 2014 in the build-up to WrestleMania 30. The Hounds of Justice defeated Evolution at back-to-back pay-per-views after WrestleMania before Rollins betrayed Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns on RAW.

While Ambrose and Reigns continued to work as babyfaces for several years, Rollins turned heel and aligned with Authority members Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

All three men went on to become main-event singles stars and WWE Champions before reforming on three separate occasions between 2017 and 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry