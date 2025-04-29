5 WWE Superstars who could replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan is a very popular WWE Superstar on RAW and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria captured the titles from the 30-year-old and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania, but The Judgment Day stars won them back last night on RAW.

Morgan is rumored to be taking a hiatus from the company soon as she was cast in an upcoming film project. The Judgment Day could look to add a new member to replace the veteran during her time away.

Listed below are five WWE stars who could join The Judgment Day during Liv Morgan's hiatus.

#5. AJ Styles could join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

AJ Styles battled Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross attempted to interfere and wanted Styles to use brass knuckles during the match, but the veteran refused. The decision ultimately cost The Phenomenal One, as Logan Paul picked up the pinfall victory at The Show of Shows.

The Judgment Day could approach AJ Styles about joining the group following his loss to Logan Paul. Styles may decide to accept the offer due to not having much success on his own as of late.

#4. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn attempted to talk some sense into Seth Rollins last night on WWE RAW, but it completely backfired. Bron Breakker defeated Zayn in the main event of RAW due to a referee's stoppage, and Rollins hit the veteran with a Stomp following the match.

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso was nowhere to be found during Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker's attack on Sami Zayn. The 40-year-old could join The Judgment Day if they offer him protection from Paul Heyman's new faction on the red brand.

#3. Becky Lynch

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Becky Lynch returned at WWE WrestleMania 41 as Bayley's replacement after she was attacked. She teamed up with Lyra Valkyria, and the duo defeated The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles back the following night on RAW, and Lynch turned heel following the match. She beat Valkyria down and will be challenging her for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash next month.

The Man might approach The Judgment Day backstage and offer to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez during Liv Morgan's hiatus. Lynch admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Bayley during last night's RAW, and may be looking for some backup for when The Role Model returns.

#2. Logan Paul

Logan Paul picked up one of the biggest victories of his career by defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania earlier this month. He called out World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso last night on WWE RAW and suggested that he would be taking the title away from The Yeet Master soon.

The 30-year-old has teased teaming up with Dominik Mysterio in the past, and may suggest an alliance with the Intercontinental Champion in the weeks ahead on RAW. Dirty Dom could convince his Judgment Day stablemates to allow the former United States Champion into the group, and it may also help Paul become more popular among WWE fans.

#1. Natalya

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "WWE Monday Night Raw" - Source: Getty

Natalya has not been featured on WWE television that much in 2025 so far. She was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41, but did defeat Miyu Yamashita at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII earlier this month.

She teamed up with Maxxine Dupri to compete in the Gauntlet match to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the April 11 edition of SmackDown, but Lyra Valkyria and Bayley emerged victorious.

The 42-year-old could decide to join The Judgment Day and defend the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez while Liv Morgan is away. It would be a good way to get Natalya back on television, and could lead to an interesting storyline when Liv Morgan returns to action.

