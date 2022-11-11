WWE Superstars need to be on their best behavior inside and outside the ring. Being respectful towards fans and colleagues helps them reach the industry's top. However, several superstars have gained some heat towards them due to their behavior backstage.

Former superstars such as CM Punk, Mr. Kennedy, and Nia Jax have had backstage heat with their colleagues. There are currently a few top names in the company who have gained some backstage heat.

While many superstars try to mend fences with other stars and workers, constant heat can even lead them to get fired from the company.

With that said, take a look at the five superstars who reportedly have backstage heat in Triple H's WWE.

#5. Top Dolla recently returned to the company

Top Dolla seems to have some backstage heat.

Top Dolla recently returned to WWE after Triple H took over creative control. He returned along with B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis to bring back Hit Row on SmackDown.

Top Dolla looks like a breakout star in the faction. WWE could build him as a singles star in the coming months and give him some big opportunities. However, if reports are to be believed, he has a lot of heat backstage, resulting in his release.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has stated that Top Dolla was a ‘heat magnet’ backstage and that played a significant role in his release. However, he seems to enjoy a good relationship with Triple H.

''Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said Top Dolla was released by WWE last year because he was a “heat magnet” backstage. However, Dolla knew not to be a heat magnet with Triple H. Their relationship was never strained, which helped lead to Top Dolla’s return with Hit Row on last night’s SmackDown.''

Dolla has been running through Legado Del Fantasma with the rest of Hit Row. However, their recent diss track about their opponents may have caused some more rifts backstage.

#4. Braun Strowman's comments hurt several WWE Superstars

Braun Strowman is the latest addition to the list after his match against Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Monsters of All Monsters defeated The Nigerian Giant after a slugfest in Saudi Arabia.

After the match, Strowman was highly impressed with his contest against Omos. He went far enough to call out the high-flyers in the company, saying that the monsters of the company were far better than them.

His tweet caused an uproar on social media, with many current and former WWE Superstars taking a shot at the big man. According to Fightful Select, Strowman gathered a lot of heat with his tweet.

WWE recently rehired The Monster of All Monsters, and Mustafa Ali went far enough to ask Strowman how to get fired.

Fightful reported that Strowman’s actions are not part of any storyline, and a wrestler told the website that the former Universal Champion could have said anything else.

"We need them [high flyers], and they need us. Wrestling is everything. There's very little truly right and wrong. [Braun] didn't come up in the business doing the things that a lot of those people did, so he probably doesn't understand."

Strowman has seen many ups and downs during his previous stint with the company. Surprisingly, he decided to make such a controversial tweet, that too after a rather ordinary match against Omos.

Fans will have to wait and see whether the former Universal Champion is made to pay for his words. Many superstars will likely not favor working with him for some time.

#3. Logan Paul is looking to earn some respect backstage

Logan Paul has become the talk of the wrestling industry.

Logan Paul impressed the WWE Universe with his incredible performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. He came into the company and initially teamed up with The Miz. The two men had a fallout, leading to a match that The Maverick won.

Paul is looking to make a name for himself after taking over YouTube and the world of boxing. However, The Maverick has hinted at some backstage heat on him from other WWE Superstars.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul revealed that he understood that he had to earn the respect of other professionals backstage.

"I have no problem earning respect, I’ve done it before and I intend on doing it in the WWE. I will say though, I do really feel like I have a bit of a cheat code, and I did hop to the highest level, so quick and I can kind of feel some of the other wrestlers sometimes, maybe with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, you know they put in years, decades even of work just to get to the place where I’m at now," Logan said.

Logan’s sudden rise to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture must have rubbed some individuals wrong way. Many deserving superstars are waiting for their chance to get a shot at the top title.

However, The Logan's performance at Crown Jewel would have certainly helped him get a lot more respect backstage. He could become a top name in the company in the coming years.

#1. Sasha Banks & #2. Naomi gained backstage heat after walking out of WWE

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss reportedly had heat with each other before they got on the same page in WWE. The two seem to be good friends now and have even teased teaming together.

Earlier this year, Banks and Naomi walked out of the company after handing in their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. According to reports, Banks and Naomi gained a lot of heat backstage following the move.

The two superstars left RAW while the show was on the air. Dave Meltzer confirmed that Banks' actions have led to her having a lot of backstage heat with many individuals, including some superstars.

Another report suggested that both women gained a lot of heat following the move, even though Naomi was still very popular backstage. The general perception was that Sasha manipulated Naomi into walking out.

''The general feeling is that Banks has far more heat than Naomi. In fact, we were told that Naomi is still "very popular" backstage and "many people feel Naomi was manipulated by Sasha into walking out."

Rumors have suggested that the two superstars will return to the ring soon. However, it will be interesting to see how fans and officials react to their comeback and if both women will continue to be popular following the move.

